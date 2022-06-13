Bank of England Chief Takes Victory Lap as Crypto Crumbles

MarketWatch

Among those polled, older adults were more likely to say they have left their savings intact. In fact, the personal savings rate for April 2022 hit 4.4% — the lowest level since September 2008 — down from 6% at the beginning of the year, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis, a department of the U.S. Department of Commerce. Laura Veldkamp, a finance and economic professor at Columbia University, suggested people try renegotiating salaries with their employers.