The Bank of England could be tipping Britain into recession

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey

As widely expected, the Bank of England has raised interest rates again. This time the rise was by 0.5 per cent, taking them to 5 per cent – their highest level since before the collapse of Lehman Brothers and the other main events of the Great Financial Crisis of 2008/09.

The Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee felt that inflation was proving to be persistent, with the effects of cost shocks such as last year’s energy price rises feeding through into wages and the prices of food taking longer to unwind than they took to emerge. With inflation way above target, rising marginally in May rather than falling, and the real economy (growth and employment) proving more resilient than the Bank had feared last autumn the case for raising rates carried the day.

This case may have been clear and strong, but today’s decision was a mistake. Interest rate rises are a powerful tool for fighting inflation. They strengthen the pound, cutting the price of imports. They make borrowing more expensive, cutting business investment and household borrowing, reducing aggregate demand pressures on prices. By raising the cost of existing debts such as mortgages, they again cut demand because there is less left over to spend on new goods and services. And they cut the growth in the supply of money, so that with less money chasing the same amount of goods, the pressure to raise prices is reduced.

However, a number of the mechanisms by which interest rates have their effects can involve lags. Increasing mortgage rates will bear down on demand, but it takes time for rises in the Bank Rate to feed through into household mortgage rates, partly because many people have fixed rates. So a lot of the rate rises the Bank has already done before have not yet had their full effect.

Perhaps the clearest signal of this comes via the money supply mechanism. Falls in the growth in the money supply can take 18 months to three years to feed through into lower inflation (sometimes even more). The big spike up in money growth – exceeding 15 per cent in early 2021 – fed through into high inflation over the next two years. But money growth has fallen back dramatically and its recent level (well below 2 per cent) is its lowest since 2010.

Just as the very high money supply growth of early 2021 took some time to feed through into high inflation, so the very low growth now will take some time to feed through into low inflation. The Bank should have paused rate rises for a while, to let the effects on fixed rate mortgages feed through and let low money supply growth do its work. Perhaps further rate rises would have been needed anyway, but they might well not have been. By continuing to raise, the Bank rises overdoing things.

The Bank was slow to raise rates as inflation rose. Now it is overcompensating. Let’s hope it doesn’t drive us into recession.

Andrew Lilico is Executive Director at Europe Economics

