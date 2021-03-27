Bank of England’s Divisions Resurface on U.K. Economic Outlook

1 / 5

Bank of England’s Divisions Resurface on U.K. Economic Outlook

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Reed Landberg and Lucy Meakin
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- With confidence growing that a recovery is just around the corner in the U.K., divisions are hardening at the Bank of England over how the economy will unfold.

Those splits were on display in a series of appearances by members of the Monetary Policy Committee this week. They pit BOE Chief Economist Andy Haldane, who believes Britain is set for a rapid recovery, against officials including Silvana Tenreyro who say another jolt of stimulus may yet be needed.

“Who’s right? It’s too early to say,” Sanjay Raja, an economist at Deutsche Bank, wrote in a note to clients. “We won’t know the answer until we’re deeper into the recovery. We should get a real sense of both the scale and scope of the recovery by the fourth quarter.”

The divergence reflects the huge uncertainty facing an economy emerging from its deepest slump in over 300 years. Optimism that the worst is past and that policy makers may soon turn to controlling inflation sent bond prices plunging in recent weeks, lifting the yield on gilts past where they were a year ago when the pandemic started. This week’s debate took the edge off some of those gains.

Hanging over the outlook are doubts about whether Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government can stick to its ambitious goal of immunizing almost all adults by the middle of the year. While ministers are set to loosen pandemic restrictions, a dispute with the European Union and AstraZeneca Plc over shipments of the vaccine threaten to slow the program.

“Despite lessening downside risks, there also remain a number of scenarios that I would anticipate requiring looser policy later this year,” Tenreyro, an external member of the BOE’s rate-setting panel, said in a speech to the U.S. Federal Reserve Bank in San Francisco on Friday.

That remark contrasted with Haldane’s hopes of a “rip-roaring recovery” when he spoke to ITV earlier in the week.

Others on the MPC highlighted reasons to wait before acting. Michael Saunders said working from home and online shopping may have given the U.K. a dose of additional productive capacity, suggesting the economy can grow longer without reviving inflation. He said he’d need to see a sustained rise in prices before voting to tighten policy.

What Our Economists Say ...

“There’s clearly pent-up demand and a bigger boost will come when restrictions are eased further. Consumer spending will also benefit once the closure of the hospitality and leisure sector ends.”

--Dan Hanson, Bloomberg Economics. Click for the full REACT.

The latest government data show little threat of inflation taking off, despite a forecast from the central bank that the 2% goal will be reached later this year. Consumer prices rose a smaller-than-forecast 0.4% in February from a year earlier, extending a 1 1/2-year stretch below target.

Saunders said he put more weight on unemployment figures as a gage of the excess slack in the economy than inflation, noting that a rebound won’t be seen as sustainable so long as the jobless rate is above 5% -- the level prevailing in the quarter through January.

Read More:

BOE’s Chief Economist Says ‘Rip Roaring’ Recovery Is PossibleOnline Shopping and Home Working to Lift U.K., BOE Official SaysBOE’s Tenreyro Sees Some Scenarios Needing Looser Policy in U.K.BOE Flags Risk of Illiquidity in Fragile Government Bond MarketsPlunge in Clothing Costs Slows U.K. Inflation UnexpectedlyBOE Passes On Opportunity to Confront a Surge in Bond Yields

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Honda agrees to sell British car plant to logistics giant Panattoni

    Honda has agreed to sell its only British car plant at Swindon in southern England to logistics giant Panattoni, a company spokesman said on Saturday, as the new owner reportedly plans to make a large investment at the sprawling site. The Japanese automaker, which builds about a tenth of the 1.5 million car output in Britain, made the decision two years after it announced its intention in 2019 to cease production at its Swindon plant. Honda, which has been struggling in Europe, has said the closure of the plant was not related to Britain's departure from the European Union but it needed to focus activities in regions where it expects to sell most cars.

  • China, Iran expected to sign 25-year accord, Iranian state media says

    Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrived in Iran on Friday for a visit that Iranian state media said would see the signing of a 25-year cooperation agreement between the two countries, which are both under U.S sanctions. The accord, final details of which are yet to be announced, is expected to include Chinese investments in Iran’s energy and infrastructure sectors. In 2016, China, Iran’s largest trading partner and long-time ally, agreed to boost bilateral trade by more than 10 times to $600 billion in the next decade.

  • NBA coaching legend Phil Jackson says the media's treatment of Trump was similar to what he went through as Knicks president

    Phil Jackson said the media was openly against the Knicks and tried to cast "aspersions" on the team while he was president.

  • 17 cringeworthy moments towards women in 2017's 'Justice League' that are changed in Zack Snyder's cut

    Joss Whedon's reshot version of the film has moments that undercut the strength and power of its female characters. The "Snyder cut" fixes that.

  • 'Can’t take this pain': Rohingya mother searches for son after refugee camp blaze

    After losing her husband, two young sons and her home, Noor Banu thought she had seen the worst of life. She made the perilous journey from her village in Myanmar’s Rakhine State to the refugee camps in Bangladesh in 2017, with nothing except her four surviving boys. Now she fears she has lost another son to the massive blaze that ripped through the Cox's Bazar camps, reducing tarpaulin and bamboo shelters to ash.

  • The 'daughter of Bengal' taking on India's PM

    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is locked in a fierce election battle with Mr Modi's party.

  • Four killed as police in Bangladesh clash with protesters during visit by Indian PM

    COX'S BAZAR (Reuters) - Four people were killed after police fired on protesters who they said attacked a police station in the Bangladeshi city of Chittagong on Friday during a demonstration against a visit to the country by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Dozens were also hurt in the capital Dhaka where police used rubber bullets and teargas in clashes with violent protesters, witnesses said. In Chittagong, thousands of supporters of an Islamist group that accuses Modi of alienating minority Muslims in India streamed out of mosques after prayers to register their protest against his visit, police official Rafiqul Islam said.

  • The James Harden trade is looking uglier and uglier for the Rockets

    The Rockets' trade of Victor Oladipo at the trade deadline has only weakened the package they got back for James Harden.

  • U.S. spy agencies warn Biden of possible Taliban takeover of Afghanistan -NY Times

    U.S. intelligence agencies have told the Biden administration that the Taliban could overrun most of Afghanistan within two to three years if U.S. troops leave before a power-sharing deal is reached between the warring sides, a news report said on Friday. Such a takeover potentially would allow al Qaeda to rebuild in Afghanistan, the New York Times reported, quoting anonymous U.S. officials. President Joe Biden is deciding whether to meet a May 1 deadline for the withdrawal of the last 3,500 American troops that was set in a February 2020 accord struck with the Taliban under his predecessor, Donald Trump.

  • Yemen's Houthis warn of stronger attacks after drone strikes on Saudi Arabia

    Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis said on Friday they had attacked Saudi energy and military sites with 18 armed drones, and the kingdom's energy ministry reported that a projectile had struck a petroleum products distribution station, causing a fire. The Saudi-led military coalition which is at war with the Houthis said late on Thursday it had intercepted several drones aimed at Saudi Arabia. On Monday, Riyadh presented a peace initiative that includes a nationwide truce https://www.reuters.com/article/idUSL1N2LL182 in Yemen as the war enters its seventh year.

  • 4 die in clashes set off by India's Modi visiting Bangladesh

    At least four people were killed and scores injured in violent protests Friday set off by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival in Bangladesh to celebrate its 50th anniversary of independence. Alauddin Talukder, a police official at the Chattogram Medical College Hospital, told reporters that five people with injuries were taken to the hospital and four of them died during treatment.

  • Sen. Mitt Romney received a JFK Profile in Courage Award for going against the GOP and voting to convict Donald Trump

    During Trump's first impeachment trial, Romney became the first person to ever vote to convict a member of their own party.

  • CNN must investigate host Chris Cuomo over special Covid-19 tests, says Society of Professional Journalists

    It comes amid increasing scrutiny of the network’s coverage of governor Andrew Cuomo

  • 'Don't shoot,' Ethiopian father begged Eritrean soldiers, daughter says

    Fourteen-year-old Mibrak Esayus recalls the day last November when she says Eritrean soldiers burst into her home in Ethiopia's Tigray region and killed her mother and father. It was 10 days into Ethiopia's military campaign against fighters from the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), the region's former ruling party, following their surprise assault on federal army bases in Tigray. The family heard shooting outside their home in the town of Zalambessa, on the border with Eritrea, from around dawn, Mibrak said.

  • Criminal charges filed against Kansas Senate majority leader

    One of the Kansas Legislature's most powerful lawmakers was charged Friday with driving under the influence and a felony offense for trying to elude law enforcement while speeding the wrong way on highways in Topeka. The Wichita Republican turned himself in at the local jail Friday evening, and his bond has been set at $5,000.

  • Car bomb wounds 19 in town in western Colombia

    Officials said the blast went off in Corinto, a town of 30,000 people that has long been troubled by fighting between the Colombian army and rebel groups that traffic cocaine and hide in the nearby Andes Mountains. Witnesses said the car bomb exploded near Corinto's municipal government building and within walking distance of a police station. Despite a peace deal in 2016 between the government and Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia rebels, violence continues to affect some rural pockets of Colombia where splinter groups that did not join the peace deal and drug traffickers are fighting over cocaine routes and other resources abandoned by the FARC.

  • An interior designer says the biggest mistake you can make when painting your home is mixing colors

    Interior designer Richard O'Gorman had a spectacular DIY fail when he mixed wall paints, and he spent days fixing it.

  • Why NFL scouts are drooling over a little-known QB who only played one game last season

    Trey Lance only played one game for North Dakota State in 2020, but that hasn't stopped scouts from seeing the potential he has at the next level.

  • Georgia's new controversial voting law bans volunteers from delivering free water and snacks to voters in line

    Long lines to vote have been a pervasive problem in Georgia for many years, particularly in the fast-growing metro Atlanta area.

  • US troops had to use their phones as flashlights to try to escape a sinking assault amphibious vehicle that killed 9 of them

    The investigation into what happened to a Marine Corps assault amphibious vehicle last summer is out. It was a disaster.