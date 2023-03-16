Bank of England in emergency talks as crisis deepens at Credit Suisse

5
Simon Foy
·5 min read
Switzerland's national flag flies in front of the headquarters of Swiss bank Credit Suisse in Zurich - REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Switzerland's national flag flies in front of the headquarters of Swiss bank Credit Suisse in Zurich - REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

One of Europe’s biggest banks sparked global market turmoil on Wednesday amid fears it is on the brink of financial disaster.

The Bank of England was holding emergency talks with international counterparts on Wednesday night after shares in Credit Suisse plunged as much as 30 per cent, spreading fear through the City of London that overshadowed Jeremy Hunt’s maiden Budget.

On Wednesday night the troubled bank announced it would take a loan worth up to £44 billion from the Swiss central bank.

Growing fears of a new banking crisis have led financial experts to begin reassessing forecasts for economic growth, with some predicting that central banks will soon have to start cutting interest rates.

In a statement, Credit Suisse said it was taking "decisive action" to "deliver value to our clients and other stakeholders".

Bank of England officials were in talks with counterparts, as they all raced to assess the potential impact of the problems at Credit Suisse, a “systemically important” institution that is enmeshed in the global financial system.

Experts predicted that it will require a bailout to prevent a collapse that would rock banks and pension funds around the world.

Stock markets tumbled earlier in the day as anxieties mounted.

The FTSE 100 sank nearly 4pc, as British banks and asset managers were dumped by investors. The insurer Prudential lost more than 12pc of its valuation while Barclays fell by 9pc.

Meanwhile Shell and BP both declined by more than 8pc. Oil itself prices fell more than 5pc as memories of the 2008 financial crisis and its aftermath stoked fears of a global economic downturn.

The crisis was in contrast to the improving picture that the Chancellor attempted to paint as he unveiled forecasts from the Office for Budget Responsibility that the UK will avoid a recession this year.

The Chancellor said the brighter outlook was “proving the doubters wrong” as the latest projections showed inflation falling to 2.9 per cent by the end of the year.

Mr Hunt said the economy was now “on the right track” after the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), the government's tax and spending watchdog, said any downturn would be “shorter and shallower” than predicted just four months ago.

However, senior economists warned that the collapse of Credit Suisse had the potential to upend a recovery from the twin shocks of pandemic and war in Ukraine.

Nouriel Roubini, dubbed Dr Doom for correctly predicting the financial crisis, described the crisis surrounding Credit Suisse as a “Lehman moment” for European and global markets.

He said the bank was “too big to fail and too big to be saved”.

“An economic and financial hard landing has been my baseline for over a year now. Now it is clearly unavoidable,” he added.

While the economy is still expected to shrink by 0.2pc this year, the OBR no longer believes it will enter a technical recession – defined as two straight quarters of economic decline.

Its previous forecast showed a 1.4pc drop and predicted a recession lasting more than a year.

However, the OBR said Britain's tax burden remained on course to hit a new post-war record.

Almost six million people expected to be pushed into higher tax bands by the decision to freeze income tax thresholds until 2028. Andy King, a member of the OBR's executive committee, described Mr Hunt's tax raid as “fiscal drag on turbo chargers”.

The OBR also warned that households still faced the biggest two-year squeeze in living standards on record.

Tory MPs warned the party risked losing the next election.

Simon Clarke, former chief secretary to the Treasury and co-chair of the influential Conservative Growth Group, said: “I don’t think it is a good place for a Conservative Government to have the highest tax burden since the Second World War.

“Everyone knows the country has been through difficult times, with the Government spending huge amounts of money on first Covid and then the Ukraine invasion.

“But we urgently need to have a more Conservative position on tax. There is a risk voters will not understand how a Conservative Government will make their lives better.”

Investors have become increasingly worried about the global banking sector following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank in the US last week.

Credit Suisse has lurched from crisis to crisis over the last two years but its problems intensified on Wednesday when its biggest shareholder ruled out injecting any more cash into the embattled bank.

Ammar Al Khudairy, chairman of the Saudi National Bank (SNB), said his company will not invest any more capital into Credit Suisse for regulatory reasons.

Bets that the scandal-hit lender would default on its loans jumped to a fresh record high following the comments.

Earlier this week, Credit Suisse added to concerns swirling around the sector after admitting it had found weaknesses in its financial reporting controls.

It also said customers continued to pull funds from the bank after a series of costly and damaging scandals.

Ulrich Körner, the bank’s chief executive, told Swiss media on Wednesday: “We are a strong bank. We are a global bank, under Swiss regulation. We fulfil and basically overshoot all regulatory requirements. Our capital, our liquidity basis is very strong.”

Recommended Stories

  • Credit Suisse to borrow about $54 billion from Swiss central bank

    Credit Suisse announced late Wednesday it was taking "decisive action" and borrowing up to 50 billion Swiss francs -- about $54 billion -- to ease investor fears.

  • Credit Suisse to borrow up to $54bn from Swiss central bank after shares plunge

    Credit Suisse has announced that it will borrow up to 50 billion Swiss francs (£44.5bn; $54bn) from Switzerland's central bank to reinforce the group after its shares plunged.

  • Wall Street falls on new bank fears, bond yields plunge

    Markets shuddered Wednesday on worries about a spreading banking crisis and how badly it will hit the economy, and stocks and bond yields fell on both sides of the Atlantic. The S&P 500 sank as much as 2.1% before ending the day with a loss of 0.7%, while markets in Europe fell more sharply as shares of Switzerland’s Credit Suisse dropped to a record low. Markets trimmed their losses toward the end of the day as the Swiss National Bank said it could provide some assistance to Credit Suisse “if needed.”

  • Panic over bank turmoil sparks flight to safe haven currencies

    Safe haven currencies like the U.S. dollar and the yen were in demand on Thursday on renewed fears of a global banking crisis, after contagion from the implosion of U.S.-based Silicon Valley Bank spread across the Atlantic to Swiss bank Credit Suisse. In the latest blow to investors' confidence in the financial sector, Credit Suisse's shares on Wednesday plunged as much as 30%, after its largest shareholder said it could not provide further support to the bank. The rout in its shares prompted the Swiss National Bank to throw a financial lifeline to the embattled lender, and Credit Suisse said on Thursday it intended to borrow up to 50 billion Swiss francs ($54 billion) from the bank.

  • Scotland doesn’t want President Sturgeon

    Not content with stoking division over women’s rights and same-sex marriage, the SNP leadership contest now seemingly has the Royal Family in its sights. In a move criticised by the Scottish Conservatives as “shameless pandering” to republican SNP members, candidate Humza Yousaf has declared the nation could ditch the monarchy within five years of independence. While Nicola Sturgeon has previously insisted she supported the “Queen and her successors remaining head of state – it is the policy of

  • Japan Trade Deficit Narrows Sharply From Record as Imports Slow

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan’s trade deficit narrowed sharply in February from the previous month’s record shortfall, as the impact from the lunar new year in China reversed, slowing imports and encouraging exports.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Reels After Top Shareholder Rules Out Raising StakeRyan Reynolds-Backed Mint Is Bought by T-Mobile for $1.35 BillionFirst Republic Bank Is Said to Weigh Options Including a SaleIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000Traders Dash for Cover a

  • Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    Annaly Capital Management (NLY) closed at $18.68 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.27% move from the prior day.

  • Fed seen raising rates by 25 bps next week and in May

    The Federal Reserve is seen raising its benchmark rate a quarter of a percentage point next week and again in May, as a government report showed U.S. inflation remained high in February, and concerns of a long-lasting banking crisis eased. Prices of fed funds futures after the report reflected solid bets on an increase in the benchmark rate to a 4.75%-5% range at the Fed's March 21-22 meeting, with about a 15% chance seen of no change. By May the benchmark rate is seen rising further to a range of 5.00%-5.25%.

  • Banks feel impact as Asian markets are hit by contagion fears

    Asian markets slid Thursday, led again by banks, with contagion talk sweeping across trading floors owing to fears about European giant Credit Suisse.And now there is talk of the European Central Bank also calling a halt to its hiking campaign, despite inflation remaining elevated.

  • The GOP presidential race needs bold moves, and this Texas congressman just made one | Opinion

    Rep. Chip Roy jumped in for a candidate the party needs to get past Donald Trump.

  • ‘The monarchy is a weakened institution… if we keep pushing, it will sink’

    If Humza Yousaf had his way, the Republic of Scotland would be voting for its first ever president before the end of the decade.

  • Tumbling Bank Stocks Raise Deposit Risks, and Yield a Few Bargains

    Beware the loop between share prices and depositor confidence. But sector watchers see a few stocks worth buying.

  • Traditional and Roth IRA Inheritance Rules You May Not Know About

    Inheriting an IRA, whether a traditional or Roth account, comes with certain responsibilities. The rules for an inherited IRA depend on the specifics of your situation, as well as the deceased's age and other circumstances. Unfortunately, you might have to … Continue reading → The post Inheritance Rules for Traditional and Roth IRAs appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • US Treasury Reviewing US Banks’ Exposure to Credit Suisse

    (Bloomberg) -- The Treasury Department is actively reviewing the US financial sector’s exposure to Credit Suisse Group AG after the bank’s stock saw its biggest one-day drop on record, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Reels After Top Shareholder Rules Out Raising StakeRyan Reynolds-Backed Mint Is Bought by T-Mobile for $1.35 BillionFirst Republic Bank Is Said to Weigh Options Including a SaleIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000T

  • Switch to Roth Contributions If You Have This Much Money

    Deciding whether to save in a pretax or Roth account for retirement just got a little easier – at least for people 50 and older. T. Rowe Price has pinpointed how much late-career workers who want to leave money to … Continue reading → The post Switch to Roth Contributions If You Have This Much Money appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • How the Credit Suisse chaos rippled across markets

    STORY: The plunge in shares of Credit Suisse gripped world markets on Wednesday and renewed fears that a full-blown worldwide banking crisis might be brewing, prompting a radical move by Switzerland's central bank, which pledged financial support for the troubled bank “if necessary."Reuters U.S. Finance Editor Lananh Nguyen breaks down how we got here."Credit Suisse's problems have been longstanding. So it's had a series of scandals over the last few years, including management drama on top of large trading losses because of its dealings with a big family office. And since the fall, it's been really trying to turn the ship around by launching a strategic review. It's laid off thousands of employees. So those are Credit Suisse specific problems. Layer on top of that, the fact that three U.S. banks have failed in the last week, that has really shaken the confidence of investors about the banking sector as a whole, focusing on the US but now spreading to Switzerland. On top of that, we see that a famous Saudi investor that had been underpinning and backstopping some of Credit Suisse's investments has now said it does not want to add to that stake. So in some ways, investors have seen that as a kind of a mark of a lack of further confidence in contributing capital to the Credit Suisse. So all of those things added together have really hurt Credit Suisse' share price today. At one point, it was down 30%. And it's also prompted regulators and government officials in Switzerland to say that they are looking at it and they're going to take action if needed."As Credit Suisse reeled, there was massive volatility elsewhere, as bank stocks, yields on U.S. Treasuries and euro zone bonds as well as oil prices all plunged."The reason why we see so much happening in markets today as a result of concerns about Credit Suisse probably originates from the fact that it is a globally systemically important bank. Systemically important in regulator speak means that this is a really big bank. It has a lot of interconnections across the economy that includes stock markets, bond markets, you know, sovereign bonds from many different countries. And so it just shows how large these institutions are and how important they are in the global economy. So any time there's a knock to confidence, it will knock confidence across the board, across the global economy, not just in one narrow spot."Credit Suisse would be the first major systemically important bank to receive such a lifeline from a central bank since the 2008 financial crisis.But Nguyen says it's hard to know if the broader crisis of confidence will be contained. "The real question for markets and investors is whether this is the beginning of a broader financial crisis. Right now, what we're hearing as that these problems are affecting individual companies, whether it's Credit Suisse or last week Silicon Valley Bank. The question is whether this knock to confidence is also going to start a self-fulfilling downward negative spiral that then leads to a full-blown financial crisis and panic."

  • IBD Screen Of The Day: AMD, Chipotle Boast Rising Profit Estimates

    AMD stock is nearing a new buy point in today's stock market sell-off, while Chipotle boasts rising profit estimates.

  • Swiss National Bank says it will give Credit Suisse backing 'if necessary'

    Swiss National Bank indicated in a statement Wednesday with the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority it would step in to back Credit Suisse if necessary.

  • Dow skids 723 points, U.S. stocks drop as Credit Suisse woes rattle markets

    MARKET PULSE U.S. stocks were touching fresh session lows in early afternoon trade Wednesday as shares of Swiss banking giant Credit Suisse tumbled to a record low. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) was off 721 points, or 2.

  • Rise of the APEs, Coming to a Theater Chain Near You

    Some hedge funds reaped a bonanza when AMC’s shareholders voted to allow the movie-theater chain to sell more common shares. Retail investors were on the losing side.