Bank of England Expands Emergency Program to Support Bond Market

The Bank of England stepped up its measures to support market functioning as its emergency gilt buying measures entered their final week.

The UK central bank said it will increase the size of its buying operations for the next five days to a maximum of £10 billion ($10.8 billion), from £5 billion previously. At the BOE’s previous operations it has bought around £4.6 billion in total, about 12% of the £40 billion on offer.

Officials will also launch a facility that will run beyond the end of this week, designed to allow banks to ease liquidity pressures faced by liability-driven investment client funds, whose collateral calls were at the heart of the gilt sell-off prior to the BOE’s intervention.

The Temporary Expanded Collateral Repo Facility will accept an expanded range of collateral including some corporate bonds. The BOE added it also stands ready to help through its regularly repo-related operations.

The support is a continuation of the aid the BOE brought in last month to prevent market turmoil prompting difficulties in LDI funds from infecting the entire financial system. In a letter to the chairman of the Treasury committee last week, deputy governor Jon Cunliffe said the BOE had no choice but to intervene to prevent fund managers dumping £50 billion of gilts and triggering a market crash.

“Clearly the BOE is trying to find more targeted ways to support LDI funds’ liquidity,” said Antoine Bouvet, senior rates strategist at ING Groep NV. “After moving to prevent a further jump in long-end gilts, they now intend to broaden their availability to funding (probably to allow them to meet collateral/margin calls).”

The BOE said it will continue to work with authorities and regulators to “ensure that the LDI industry operates on a more resilient basis in future.”

