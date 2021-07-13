Bank of England keeps powder dry on crypto 'pockets of exuberance'

Huw Jones
·1 min read

By Huw Jones

LONDON (Reuters) - Highly-speculative cryptoassets like bitcoin are becoming more interlinked with big investors, but they don't pose a threat that requires action beyond monitoring for now, the Bank of England (BoE) said on Tuesday.

Price volatility in certain cryptoassets could highlight "potential pockets of exuberance", the BoE said in its twice-yearly Financial Stability Report (FSR).

Cryptoassets are still largely held by retail investors, with more systemically important institutional investors having limited exposure at present, it added.

BoE Governor Andrew Bailey repeated his warning that investors should be very clear they can lose all their money given that cryptoassets have "no intrinsic value".

There are signs of growing interest in cryptoassets and related services from institutional investors, banks, and key payment system operators, which could increase the interlinkages between cryptoassets and other systemic financial markets and institutions, the FSR said.

"From an institutional point of view, the evidence does not point to it being a large part of the picture, but we clearly have to watch it very carefully, as we do, because it is a fast changing landscape," Bailey said.

"Highly speculative" cryptoassets were being watched quite carefully to see if action is needed to protect retail investors, BoE Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe said.

"From a financial stability point of view, the point at which you act is the point where you think, well actually you have a risk that is beginning to crystalise," Cunliffe said, adding that such a moment had not been reached.

Last month Britain's Financial Conduct Authority said Binance, one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges, cannot conduct any regulated activity in Britain.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Nicky Campbell says 'vicious' comments from Charlie Brooker left him in bed with depression

    The presenter said he was 'suffering' at the time.

  • Shop at quieter times of the day, millions of most vulnerable are told by Boris Johnson

    Millions of people most vulnerable to coronavirus have been advised to go shopping at 'quieter times of the day' when England’s coronavirus lockdown ends on Monday.

  • Earnings Preview for Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan: How to Trade the Banks

    JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs will kick off earnings season on Tuesday. Here's how the charts look going into the print.

  • Bank of England eyes power of Amazon, Microsoft and Google in finance

    The central bank wants new powers to regulate the use of cloud computing in financial services.

  • After vaccination burnout, Delta variant spurs countries to speed up shots

    The daily pace of COVID vaccinations has increased in about a dozen countries due to the arrival of the more contagious Delta variant and governments expanding their vaccination drives, a data analysis by Reuters found. Israel's rate of vaccinations has seen a sharp pickup. The Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Singapore and Spain are all vaccinating at their fastest speed to date.

  • Israel faces calls to let jailed Palestinian attend funeral

    Palestinian activists and human rights groups have called on Israel to allow a prominent jailed lawmaker to attend her daughter's funeral on Tuesday. Khalida Jarrar, 58, a leading member of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, has been in and out of Israeli prison in recent years. The PFLP has an armed wing and is considered a terrorist group by Israel and Western countries, but Jarrar has not been implicated in attacks.

  • Rioting, looting continues in South Africa, deaths up to 32

    South Africa's rioting continued Tuesday with the death toll rising to 32 as police and the military struggle to quell the looting and violence in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal provinces. Many of the deaths occurred in chaotic stampedes as scores of people looted food, electric appliances, liquor, and clothing from retail centers, KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala told the press on Tuesday morning.

  • Forget AT&T: Here Are 2 Better Dividend Stocks

    AT&T (NYSE: T) might seem like a great dividend stock. It pays a forward dividend yield of 7.3%, it's raised its payout annually for 36 straight years, and it spent just 57% of its free cash flow on those dividends over the past 12 months. The stock also looks dirt cheap at nine times forward earnings.

  • Child Tax Credit Payment Schedule Is Out Now – Here’s When You’ll Get Your Money

    The rollout of funds for the expanded child tax credit is expected to start July 15, and the IRS has already started sending out letters to 36 million families it believes are eligible to receive...

  • Buy These 3 Stocks Before They Jump Around 40%, Says JPMorgan

    Markets have been heading up, with year-to-date gains in the S&P and NASDAQ at 18% and 15% respectively. So far, the upward trend is showing signs of staying power, and JPMorgan global market strategist, Jordan Jackson, sees a strong foundation in the offing for further growth. Earnings, in Jackson’s view, will be the key driver going forward in this second half: “What’s going to drive the market higher? I think going forward it is going to be earnings... Earnings are certainly expected to surpr

  • Anil Ambani’s rising star on the stock market is a “feel good” trend that won’t last

    Over the last year India's richest man, Mukesh Ambani, has made headlines for some stellar business moves. Now, his younger brother Anil Ambani is also in the limelight—but for completely different reasons.

  • Lumber Wipes Out 2021 Gain With Demand Ebbing After Record Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- Lumber, which at one point was among the world’s best-performing commodities as the pandemic sent construction demand soaring and stoked fears of inflation, has officially wiped out all of its staggering gains for the year.Prices at Monday’s close are now down 0.6% for the year as demand eases and supply expands in response to earlier gains. The rally turned a common building product into a social media sensation and a flash point in the debate over U.S. monetary policy. At one po

  • 10 Reddit’s WallStreetBets Meme Stocks Hedge Funds are Piling Into

    In this article, we discuss the 10 Reddit’s WallStreetBets meme stocks hedge funds are piling into based on the data of over 800 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Reddit’s WallStreetBets Meme Stocks Hedge Funds are Piling Into. Users […]

  • 3 Monster Growth Stocks That Could Hit New Highs

    The buzz lately has been all about growth. Stocks are high, and going higher. The gains we’re seeing now are the current extension of a long-term trend – markets have been rising for several years, and their derailment during last year’s corona crisis appears, in hindsight, to have been a blip more than anything else. As President Kennedy said long ago, a rising tide lifts all boats – and right now, a savvy investor can find plenty of boats to jump on. So let’s go find some of those rising boats

  • 3 Supercharged Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

    Growth stock investing has been all the rage since the recession of 2008, thanks to historically low interest rates and huge amounts of stimulus money. While this sudden shift in trend may have spooked some retail investors, it is still no reason to shy away from the stock market. Historically, the stock market has proved to be a wealth creator -- especially for long-term investors.

  • Love Dividends? 3 Stocks You Might Want to Buy

    Investors looking for long-term dividend income should be sure to look at more than just today's yield.

  • Anyone can beat the stock market, new research suggests

    Ironically, the widespread belief that it’s impossible helps to make it possible.

  • 3 Healthcare Stocks That Can Become Big-Time Alzheimer’s Players

    The recent approval of Biogen’s Alzheimer’s Disease (AD) drug Aduhelm (aducanumab) has signaled a seismic shift in the AD space. Prior to the go ahead from the regulators, no treatment that sought to address the underlying causes of the notoriously difficult to treat memory-wiping condition had ever been approved. However, following a negative AdCom and given slim chances of making the grade, the approval was highly controversial and sent shock waves across Wall Street. Still, it is somewhat of

  • Florida is getting wealthier. How Miami’s hometown banking giant is getting a piece of the action

    It’s the second-oldest bank in Miami-Dade — and with nearly $20 billion in assets, among the 90-largest banks in the U.S.

  • My wife and I have $1.8M saved and earn $400K. I want to pay off our 20-year mortgage before we retire. She says no

    ‘I worry that stretching that house payment into our first five years of retirement will eat a huge chunk out of the retirement funds.’