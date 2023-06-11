The Bank of England needs more independence, not less

Bank of England

The Federal Reserve has raised borrowing costs 10 times in a row since March 2022. The US central bank has jacked up its main interest rate from 0.25pc to 5.25pc, the fastest pace of increase in four decades. Other central banks, including the Bank of England, of course, have largely followed suit.



Headline US inflation, though, has almost halved – from a peak of 9.1pc last June to 4.9pc in April. A further fall is expected when data for May is published on Tuesday.

That’s one reason why, having pushed rates to a 16-year high, the Fed is expected to “pause” or “skip” another rise when its next decision is announced on Wednesday – taking time to assess the impact of the rises imposed over the last 14 months.

But, despite the Fed’s pivotal role in shaping policymaking everywhere, that doesn’t mean the global interest-rate cycle has peaked. Far from it. The Fed itself is expected to resume rate increases in July. And before that, rates will be going up elsewhere – not least in the UK.



Australia’s central bank unexpectedly increased rates by a quarter-point last Tuesday, and warned of further tightening to come. The Bank of Canada pulled a similar surprise the following day, hiking its benchmark rate to a 22-year high – again in the face of stubborn price pressures.



On Thursday, the day after the Fed is expected to hold fire, the European Central Bank (ECB) looks likely to raise rates again. Having increased its benchmark rate by 25 basis points to 3.75pc in May, ECB rates will likely hit 4pc this week.



Inflation across the 20-nation currency bloc slowed to 6.1pc last month, down from 7pc in April, but is still over three times the ECB’s 2pc target.



So the Frankfurt-based central bank will press ahead with higher rates despite the eurozone falling into recession – its combined economy shrinking by 0.1pc for a second consecutive quarter between January and March, according to revised data released last week. “We have more ground to cover,” Christine Lagarde, the ECB President, recently remarked.

The Bank of England’s next rate decision isn’t until June 22. Little more than a fortnight ago, financial markets were predicting the next move in UK rates would be down. All that changed when new data showed 8.7pc inflation in April, down from 10.1pc in March.

INFLATION CHART (UK,EU,US)



Not only was this drop less than expected, “core inflation” – stripping out food and energy costs – rose from 6.2pc to 6.8pc, pointing to “second round” inflation effects from higher wage claims. And the signs are that UK wage growth has continued to accelerate.



Official data from the Office for National Statistics shows basic pay between January and March was up 6.7pc on the same period in 2022. Since then, even though inflation has fallen quite significantly, industry surveys suggest wage growth is higher still.



The median wage cited in UK-wide job adverts in May was up 7.2pc on the same month last year, according to a study by the recruitment website Indeed. That’s despite a decline in the ratio of vacancies to unemployed workers, a key measure of workers’ bargaining power, as hiring has slowed.



While this may be partly explained by the recent pay deal for NHS nurses and April’s 9.7pc rise in the statutory minimum wage, pay pressures are now seriously aggravating UK inflation – which, in turn, feeds back into higher wage claims – to a greater extent than in either the US or mainland Europe.

Stubbornly high UK inflation is partly explained by relatively high energy costs endured by firms and households, as this column recently argued. But persistently high wage growth is now emerging as another serious headache for UK policymakers battling to get headline inflation back under control.



The extent of this challenge is now increasingly reflected in the returns demanded by investors when lending to the UK government. Since mid-May, the yield on two-year government bonds has soared from just over 3.8pc to just under 4.6pc earlier this week – a rise reflected in spiralling mortgage costs.



The two-year gilt climbed more than 30 basis points last week alone as the penny dropped that the Bank of England, having already raised its benchmark rate 12 times since December 2021, from 0.1pc to 4.5pc, may end up going well above 5pc and beyond – with rates staying higher, and for longer, than previous estimates.

Much depends on official UK wage data to be published this Thursday, and on the inflation reading for May – to be released on Wednesday June 21, the day before the Bank’s next interest rate move.

2 YEAR BOND YIELDS GRAPHIC

Already, mortgage arrears and defaults are rising, with interest rates doubling or more for homeowners – hundreds of thousands of them – now coming to the end of fixed-term deals struck when rates were at rock-bottom.

Debt charities are raising the alarm about a serious spike in households struggling to make ends meet, as the cost of credit soars.



The UK now has the highest inflation rate in the G7. The reality is that, after the Fed holds rates, and the ECB raises to a level well below borrowing costs in Britain, the Bank of England is going to face a very serious onslaught of criticism later this month – with many calling for its independence to be revoked.



This column has been highly critical of Governor Andrew Bailey and the Monetary Policy Committee for some time, warning as far back as March 2021 that inflation could soon surge, and calling for rates to rise.



So let me say clearly that the problem isn’t that the Bank of England is independent. The problem is that – with the appointment of MPC members now totally dominated by the Treasury, and the committee riven with groupthink – the Bank of England isn’t independent enough.



We need economists holding a wide range of views setting interest rates – including out-of-the-box thinkers, Brexiteers and those who believe, like me, that endless QE money-creation by the Bank, particularly during lockdown, also helps explain why UK inflation is so high.



Bailey appears before the Lords economic affairs select committee on Tuesday. He needs to start acknowledging that the Bank of England suffers from a severe lack of cognitive diversity – a grave weakness that has severely compounded our inflation problem and which needs to be put right.

