Bank of England pours cold water on 'Big Bang 2.0'

Sam Woods, deputy governor of the Bank of England, said that a long-awaited post-Brexit overhaul may not happen until 2024 - Paul Grover

The Bank of England has downplayed hopes of a "Big Bang 2.0" wave of deregulation to turbocharge growth in the City, as one of its most senior policymakers suggested major reforms may not happen until 2024.

Sam Woods, deputy governor of the Bank and head of the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA), said that a long-awaited post-Brexit overhaul of rules for the insurance industry were too complex to introduce in one go.

He said: “Rather than a ‘big bang’ implementation of the full reform package on a single date, we are looking hard at what we can do to ensure we deliver some reforms as quickly as possible, while also giving time for adequate consultation on others.”

Companies would have a good sense of the new rules before the end of the year, he promised.

His comments are a direct response to Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt who have spoken of a "Big Bang 2.0" package of reform to kickstart growth in the Square Mile.

Mr Woods' comments are likely to further inflame tensions with the Conservative Party, amid criticism that the central bank has been too slow to take advantage of post-Brexit opportunities and has resisted changes to its rulebook.

City Minister Andrew Griffith only days ago told lenders they could sue the Bank over tough new financial rules which risk forcing UK banks to hold more cash than their EU rivals.

In a speech to senior insurance executives on Monday night, Mr Woods said that discussions with the Treasury over the timing of changes to so-called Solvency 2 rules were ongoing.

Efforts to relax these rules, which require insurers to hold large sums of cash on their balance sheets and dictate where they can invest, have been crucial to the Government’s push to kick start investment in the UK.

The Bank has been accused of consistently delaying reforms, with former Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg saying in November that Threadneedle Street was “a consistent obstacle to reform and continues to drag its feet.”

Mr Woods acknowledged there had been “a well-aired and very public disagreement” over the reforms.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt overruled opposition from the Bank to push through reforms late last year. He said the overhaul would “unlock tens of billions of pounds of investment for our growth-enhancing industries."

While Mr Woods poured cold water on the viability of delivering the “Big Bang 2.0” reforms on a “single date”, he said the Bank accepted the Government’s “final view”.

“If Parliament supports that position then we need to move on from the debate and into implementation,” he said.

Mr Woods also promised that the Bank’s PRA would not seek to “reverse” the government’s decisions through the “back door” via enforcement action.

If Parliament passes the Government's Financial Service and Markets Bill, Threadneedle Street will also be given an additional objective to boost growth and competition.

The Bank has raised concerns that less strict rules could increase risks and lead to more blowups - JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP

Mr Woods told industry leaders at the Association of British Insurers dinner: “Now I know that when some of you hear that, you fear that there will be no change at all and that only a new primary objective would serve.

“Honestly, you are wrong about that – but actions will speak much louder than words so I will let you form your view in light of what we do rather than what we say.”

Industry chiefs argue that Solvency 2 rules as they currently stand discourage them from investing in projects such as wind farms, instead forcing them to put money into low-yielding sovereign and corporate bonds.

The Bank has raised concerns that less strict rules could increase risks and lead to more blowups. Governor Andrew Bailey recently warned that Brexit freedoms in the City of London risked triggering a scandal of similar might to Equitable Life, which led to nearly a million victims losing their life savings.

Mr Woods said: “Of course risk goes up when the rules are relaxed”.



Separately on Monday, the Financial Conduct Authority announced it was exploring how to improve its rules for the UK’s £11tn asset management industry.

The post-Brexit review comes after the Bank of England was forced to step in to prevent pension funds from collapsing after the mini-Budget sparked a market meltdown.

The FCA launched a consultation seeking input on how to change the rules to spur innovation, “better support the investors it serves and boost competition”.

The consultation will review rules for how funds make sure investors can cash out their money.

It said the review of regulations for the UK’s 2,600 asset management firms seeks areas where rules are “limiting the potential for innovation or efficient use of modern technology”.

The regulator said it would approach it in the context of “the good functioning of markets” while protecting consumers as the industry has grown.

Both the FCA and the PRA will have to fashion thousands of pages of EU law into UK legislation.

Regulators and the Government have said new rules will be better suited for the British market.