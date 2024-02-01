Bank of England base rate held: What it means for your money

The Bank of England has held interest rates, leaving the Bank Rate untouched at 5.25pc.

But savers and homeowners should prepare for falling interest rates over the next 12 months as banks and economists price in continued falls.

The central bank’s Monetary Policy Committee has held the rate at the same level since August 2023, despite falling inflation. Although an uptick in December’s inflation rate briefly saw swap rates – the main pricing mechanism for fixed rate mortgages – rise, markets expect interest rates to start falling from the summer.

Surging interest rates have caused mayhem in the property market over the past year, and many mortgage borrowers will hope today’s decision will see lenders reduce rates further in anticipation of the base rate falling later this year.

Lenders have already been cutting mortgage rates ahead of the interest rate decision.

Halifax announced that it was reducing mortgage rates by 0.53 percentage points from Thursday. NatWest withdrew a handful of its loans from the market in a sign of rate changes to come, while Leeds Building Society cut its rates by 0.5 percentage points.

While the prospect of falling interest rates is good news for borrowers, they are bad news for savers with banks cutting the rates they offer on accounts in response.

First-time buyers and homeowners remortgaging

While those already on a fixed-rate mortgage will be unaffected by a base rate decision, the 1.5 million people needing to remortgage this year will almost certainly see their payments go up, despite falling rates, because of how cheap home loans were two years ago.

The good news is many brokers believe that rates will continue to fall over the coming year.

Nicholas Mendes of broker John Charcol said, “Despite UK shop price inflation easing in January to its lowest rate in almost two years as retailers heavily discounted goods during a weak sales period, core inflation remained at 5.1pc in the year to December.

“Markets had subsequently been pricing in that the Bank of England will hold the bank rate at 5.25pc, with any rate cuts to start in June as inflation is expected to slow towards the central bank’s 2pc target.

“Despite today’s announcement, mortgage rates are expected to continue to steadily reduce over 2024.”

Rachel Springall from analyst MoneyFacts, added: “Mortgage rates are heading in a downward trajectory, which will delight borrowers looking to get a new deal this year. The average rate charged on a two and five-year fixed rate mortgage has plummeted by more than 1 percentage point over the past six months and there are hopes rates will continue to drop.”

Currently the average two-year fixed rate is 5.56pc and the five-year fix is 5.18pc, though the best deals will be cheaper.

Mortgages

Any Bank Rate move has an impact on those on a variable-rate deal, as these move in line with the Bank Rate.

According to UK Finance, the banking trade body, there are 643,000 homeowners with tracker mortgages and 679,000 on a standard variable rate.

Tracker mortgages are tied to the Bank Rate so if a loan with the average rate went up by 0.5 percentage points, it would cost a homeowner £83 extra a month, assuming they had a £300,000 loan to be paid back over 30 years.

But without a change to the Bank Rate, these loans stay at their current interest rate.

The average two-year tracker rate is 6.15pc, according to Moneyfacts. The average standard variable rate as of 1 February 2024 is 8.17pc.

A hold in Bank Rate will largely mean that borrowers will see little impact on their mortgage, said Hollingworth. He added that while lenders are free to change their “standard variable rates” it is unlikely any will make a change.

“Anyone on the SVR will already be paying a higher rate than they could be, so should review to see what savings they could make. Even if they don’t want to commit to a fixed rate, a tracker deal should slash their costs and doesn’t necessarily carry any tie in either.

“Fixed rates have come down substantially in recent months and with standard variable rates potentially in excess of 8pc or even 9pc, more borrowers are deciding to fix their rate.”

Savings

While the interest rate has not risen today, the market is still working in savers’ favour. Since the last rate rise in August, the average easy access saving rate has risen from 2.8pc to 3.2pc, according to Moneyfacts.

A saver with £10,000 in an average easy-access account would therefore earn £320 in interest over the next 12 months. But if banks offered the full Bank Rate of 5.25pc, they would earn £525.

Rachel Springall, of Moneyfacts, said: “The savings market continues to offer a variety of options for consumers with different aspirations. Those who need quick access to their cash will be pleased to see returns on easy access accounts are thriving.”

However she added that since the last interest rate rise was in August, many providers have already passed this benefit onto savers. “More recent booms are more linked to providers’ attempts to draw in new business,” she said.

Savers can get slightly higher rates in a cash Isa account, which pays 3.3pc on average. “It is wise for consumers to take advantage of their Isa allowance, particularly if they are a higher rate taxpayer, as the current best rates could see them breach their personal savings allowance,” Ms Springall added. “As the new Isa reforms take effect on 6 April, now is a great time for consumers to explore how the changes will benefit them.”

Savers will earn far more on interest with a fixed-rate account. The best rate on a bond that is fixed for up to one year right now is 5.21pc, from ICICI Bank UK, meaning savers would earn £521 in interest on a £10,000 cash deposit.

Pensions

Most savers should not make changes to their pension based on the Bank Rate, as the further you are away from retirement the more time you have to recover any losses in the stock market.

However, the end of this rising interest rate cycle means the annuity market will cool down.

Annuities exchange a lump sum for a guaranteed income in retirement. Before interest rates started rising, they had long been out of fashion as they offered very low payout rates. However, in the past year they have risen to heights not seen since the 2000s. Today, a 65-year-old could use £100,00 to buy a single life annuity worth £6,969 per year, according to the broker Hargreaves Lansdown.

Helen Morrissey, of Hargreaves Lansdown, said these rates have now likely peaked. “We’ve seen rates fall back from their post mini-Budget highs and recent months have seen them settle – a decision to keep rates on pause today will add to this settled atmosphere,” she said. “This could prompt people who had previously been hesitant to get an annuity for fear of missing out on higher rates in future to take the plunge and get one. The prospect of rate cuts in the coming months could act as a further incentive as they could bring downward pressure to the incomes on offer.”

Investments

A higher interest rate can have an adverse effect on investment strategies focused on growth stocks, as many businesses – especially in the technology sector – have historically fuelled their growth through the use of cheap debt. The higher cost of borrowing can make this more difficult.

However, an investment portfolio that is invested across the entire global stock market is likely to be influenced more heavily by the American central bank’s decisions rather than those made on Threadneedle Street. Even the companies that make up the FTSE 100, London’s benchmark index, derive most of their revenues from overseas.

The US Federal Reserve has recently changed its rhetoric from “higher for longer” interest rates, to accepting that they have now “peaked”. Market-watchers now expect that the Fed could start to cut interest rates this year.

This could serve as a boost to the American stock market, which is the largest in the world. However, the Fed yesterday said that it is still too early to start getting hopeful about rate cuts.

The central bank said it would not be appropriate to reduce the target range until it had “greater confidence that inflation is moving sustainably toward 2 per cent.” In the US, inflation rose by more than anticipated in December to 3.4pc. The S&P 500, the American benchmark index, dropped by as much as 1pc in response – but overall it has been remarkably resilient over the past year, rising by 18pc.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.