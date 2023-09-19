Bank of England risks another sterling meltdown

Call it “a dovish hike”. All eyes will be on the Bank of England this Thursday for whether it decides to raise Bank Rate by a further quarter of a point, or alternatively pauses for breath.

The markets are expecting the former.

But there is also another announcement of equal importance the Bank of England is scheduled to make – whether to continue with so-called “quantitative tightening” (QT) or stop this programme too.

QT is the sale of the gilts the Bank purchased during 15 years of ultra-easy monetary policy, or in other words, reversing quantitative easing (QE).

One possibility might therefore be to increase Bank Rate as expected, but to discontinue the asset sales, at least for now.

Personally, I’m agnostic on the rate rise, though I note that Andy Haldane, former Bank of England chief economist, thinks the Bank should indeed be calling a halt to this form of policy action. His counsel should not be taken lightly given that while still at the Bank of England he was proved right about the inflationary threat.

Even so, I doubt it’ll make much difference one way or the other. Another rate rise is already factored into expectations, and current mortgage rates, which are priced off swaps, already take account of those forward rates.

But the Bank should definitely stop the QT, which is doing nobody any good and seems to be based almost entirely on the notion that as a matter of principle, the Bank needs to shrink its balance sheet back to more normal levels.

At the peak of the asset purchase programme, the Bank was the proud owner of roughly £895bn of gilts and corporate bonds. By selling assets since then, or otherwise allowing them to mature and be redeemed, the Bank had reduced this to £785bn as of the end of last July.

The last agreed tranche of sales is now reaching its conclusion, so the Bank must decide whether to continue, and if it does it must signal quite how much more it intends to disgorge over the next year.

By continuing to sell, the Bank subjects the economy to a double dose of tightening – both higher interest rates and QT. I doubt the country – which is already showing recessionary signs, especially in the housing market – can take it.

Having been slow to act when inflation was on the way up, the Bank is in danger of overly aggressive tightening now that inflation is coming back down again (though it won’t be evident in this week’s inflation numbers for August, where higher fuel costs are likely to cause a temporary upwards blip).

Sadly, this double whammy of tightening is just the mistake the Bank of England seems destined to make.

In a speech last July, Dave Ramsden, Deputy Governor of the Bank of England for markets and banking, said that QT to date had been well absorbed by markets, despite record quantities of primary debt issuance by the Government running alongside it, and didn’t appear to have had a significant effect on interest rates.

It therefore “seems reasonable for sales to continue at this pace for the next twelve-month period”, he said.

Perhaps he’s changed his mind since then, but at the time he thought there was even a case for “a carefully considered increase in the pace of reduction in the stock of gilts in the 12 months ahead…”

For the Bank of England, QT is just a monetary instrument for pressing down on wider demand in the economy, no more no less. But for the Government it is also very much a fiscal matter.

Having banked and spent the profits from quantitative easing, which between 2013 and September 2022 are estimated at £124bn, the Government must now pay the piper for the losses being clocked up on quantitative tightening.

It’s all very well for the Treasury to insist that this was always anticipated, but the amounts now being transferred from the taxpayer to the Bank of England under a pre-agreed indemnity run to billions of pounds a month, severely crimping the Government’s scope for tax cuts or spending on other things.

The Treasury’s casual dismissal of these transfers as of no real importance is a bit like saying, yes, we have a badly loss-making coal mine on our hands, but once it was highly profitable so therefore it doesn’t matter that it now makes losses; it all balances out.

Perhaps so, but it doesn’t take away from the severity of the current squeeze.

What in effect has happened is that the Government, through the Bank of England, has bought at the top of the market, and is now deliberately selling at the bottom. Even the most unsophisticated of investors will tell you that nobody in their right mind would consciously embark on such a strategy.

The bulk of these transfers are admittedly nothing to do with the losses on the principal – that is the difference between what the Bank of England paid for the gilts and what they are worth today in the market.

Rather, they are to do with the variable rate the central bank pays on its reserves exceeding the fixed rates paid on its stock of gilts. There was a big profit when Bank Rate was much lower than the rate on the gilts – which the Treasury duly snaffled – but now the boot is on the other foot, and Bank Rate is a good deal higher than the coupon on the gilts. So the Treasury must make good the losses.

All the same, the shortfall on the principal alone is bad enough. It would help the Government’s finances quite a bit if the Bank simply paused its QT programme until the gilts recovered in value and could be sold at closer to cost.

A bigger saving still would be made if the Bank of England simply stopped paying interest on reserves, as the European Central Bank has done on the reserves banks are required to hold for regulatory purposes. But this would also amount to a kind of default, and we don’t want the Bank to go down that route.

A more honest and upfront way of achieving the same effect would be simply to slap a windfall profits tax on the banks, but nor would you want to do that in the midst of what is now a quite pronounced credit squeeze. Italy has tried, and was duly forced into rapid retreat after it became obvious what the damage would be to the banking system.

In any case, the best way forward is simply to stop the QT, at least for now. I never cease to be amazed at just how much UK government debt the markets are prepared to buy. But there must be limits, and as things stand the country is already dangerously dependent on foreign appetite for the stuff.

Foreign ownership of the stock of gilts has swollen from just 12pc in 2004 to nearly 30pc today, which because foreign buyers do not have the same structural need as domestic investors to hold sterling assets makes the public finances particularly vulnerable to any seminal switch away from gilts.

The situation is far more precarious than generally appreciated.

In any case, the Bank of England risks badly overdoing the QT, and thereby queering the pitch for primary debt issuance by the Government.

I see that Liz Truss is on the warpath again, blaming everyone but herself for the debacle of her short-lived premiership. In her eyes, the Bank of England was a key part of the establishment cabal that did her down – never mind her repudiation of established institutions, she also had no democratic mandate for what she was trying to do.

Yet the way things are going, the Bank of England risks confirming her suspicions by incompetently prompting another sterling crisis. Cut short the QT until conditions improve.

