Bank of England risks another sterling meltdown

Jeremy Warner
·7 min read
0
andrew bailey
andrew bailey

Call it “a dovish hike”. All eyes will be on the Bank of England this Thursday for whether it decides to raise Bank Rate by a further quarter of a point, or alternatively pauses for breath.

The markets are expecting the former.

But there is also another announcement of equal importance the Bank of England is scheduled to make – whether to continue with so-called “quantitative tightening” (QT) or stop this programme too.

QT is the sale of the gilts the Bank purchased during 15 years of ultra-easy monetary policy, or in other words, reversing quantitative easing (QE).

One possibility might therefore be to increase Bank Rate as expected, but to discontinue the asset sales, at least for now.

Personally, I’m agnostic on the rate rise, though I note that Andy Haldane, former Bank of England chief economist, thinks the Bank should indeed be calling a halt to this form of policy action. His counsel should not be taken lightly given that while still at the Bank of England he was proved right about the inflationary threat.

Even so, I doubt it’ll make much difference one way or the other. Another rate rise is already factored into expectations, and current mortgage rates, which are priced off swaps, already take account of those forward rates.

But the Bank should definitely stop the QT, which is doing nobody any good and seems to be based almost entirely on the notion that as a matter of principle, the Bank needs to shrink its balance sheet back to more normal levels.

At the peak of the asset purchase programme, the Bank was the proud owner of roughly £895bn of gilts and corporate bonds. By selling assets since then, or otherwise allowing them to mature and be redeemed, the Bank had reduced this to £785bn as of the end of last July.

The last agreed tranche of sales is now reaching its conclusion, so the Bank must decide whether to continue, and if it does it must signal quite how much more it intends to disgorge over the next year.

By continuing to sell, the Bank subjects the economy to a double dose of tightening – both higher interest rates and QT. I doubt the country – which is already showing recessionary signs, especially in the housing market – can take it.

Having been slow to act when inflation was on the way up, the Bank is in danger of overly aggressive tightening now that inflation is coming back down again (though it won’t be evident in this week’s inflation numbers for August, where higher fuel costs are likely to cause a temporary upwards blip).

Sadly, this double whammy of tightening is just the mistake the Bank of England seems destined to make.

In a speech last July, Dave Ramsden, Deputy Governor of the Bank of England for markets and banking, said that QT to date had been well absorbed by markets, despite record quantities of primary debt issuance by the Government running alongside it, and didn’t appear to have had a significant effect on interest rates.

It therefore “seems reasonable for sales to continue at this pace for the next twelve-month period”, he said.

Perhaps he’s changed his mind since then, but at the time he thought there was even a case for “a carefully considered increase in the pace of reduction in the stock of gilts in the 12 months ahead…”

For the Bank of England, QT is just a monetary instrument for pressing down on wider demand in the economy, no more no less. But for the Government it is also very much a fiscal matter.

Having banked and spent the profits from quantitative easing, which between 2013 and September 2022 are estimated at £124bn, the Government must now pay the piper for the losses being clocked up on quantitative tightening.

It’s all very well for the Treasury to insist that this was always anticipated, but the amounts now being transferred from the taxpayer to the Bank of England under a pre-agreed indemnity run to billions of pounds a month, severely crimping the Government’s scope for tax cuts or spending on other things.

The Treasury’s casual dismissal of these transfers as of no real importance is a bit like saying, yes, we have a badly loss-making coal mine on our hands, but once it was highly profitable so therefore it doesn’t matter that it now makes losses; it all balances out.

Perhaps so, but it doesn’t take away from the severity of the current squeeze.

What in effect has happened is that the Government, through the Bank of England, has bought at the top of the market, and is now deliberately selling at the bottom. Even the most unsophisticated of investors will tell you that nobody in their right mind would consciously embark on such a strategy.

The bulk of these transfers are admittedly nothing to do with the losses on the principal – that is the difference between what the Bank of England paid for the gilts and what they are worth today in the market.

Rather, they are to do with the variable rate the central bank pays on its reserves exceeding the fixed rates paid on its stock of gilts. There was a big profit when Bank Rate was much lower than the rate on the gilts – which the Treasury duly snaffled – but now the boot is on the other foot, and Bank Rate is a good deal higher than the coupon on the gilts. So the Treasury must make good the losses.

All the same, the shortfall on the principal alone is bad enough. It would help the Government’s finances quite a bit if the Bank simply paused its QT programme until the gilts recovered in value and could be sold at closer to cost.

A bigger saving still would be made if the Bank of England simply stopped paying interest on reserves, as the European Central Bank has done on the reserves banks are required to hold for regulatory purposes. But this would also amount to a kind of default, and we don’t want the Bank to go down that route.

A more honest and upfront way of achieving the same effect would be simply to slap a windfall profits tax on the banks, but nor would you want to do that in the midst of what is now a quite pronounced credit squeeze. Italy has tried, and was duly forced into rapid retreat after it became obvious what the damage would be to the banking system.

In any case, the best way forward is simply to stop the QT, at least for now. I never cease to be amazed at just how much UK government debt the markets are prepared to buy. But there must be limits, and as things stand the country is already dangerously dependent on foreign appetite for the stuff.

Foreign ownership of the stock of gilts has swollen from just 12pc in 2004 to nearly 30pc today, which because foreign buyers do not have the same structural need as domestic investors to hold sterling assets makes the public finances particularly vulnerable to any seminal switch away from gilts.

The situation is far more precarious than generally appreciated.

In any case, the Bank of England risks badly overdoing the QT, and thereby queering the pitch for primary debt issuance by the Government.

I see that Liz Truss is on the warpath again, blaming everyone but herself for the debacle of her short-lived premiership. In her eyes, the Bank of England was a key part of the establishment cabal that did her down – never mind her repudiation of established institutions, she also had no democratic mandate for what she was trying to do.

Yet the way things are going, the Bank of England risks confirming her suspicions by incompetently prompting another sterling crisis. Cut short the QT until conditions improve.

This article is an extract from The Telegraph’s Economic Intelligence newsletter. Sign up here to get exclusive insight from two of the UK’s leading economic commentators – Ambrose Evans-Pritchard and Jeremy Warner – delivered direct to your inbox every Tuesday.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.

Recommended Stories

  • 'Botox in a cream': Olivia Wilde loves Cerave — grab the eye cream on sale for $13

    Erase dark circles, puffiness and dryness with this 'little miracle tube.'

  • Stocks slide as Fed meeting begins, Instacart IPO: Stock market news today

    Stocks fell on Tuesday as the Federal Reserve began its latest policy meeting.

  • These earbuds pack an astounding 75 hours of battery life — and they're down to $20

    As a tech reviewer, I've checked out a lot of headphones — the juice these produce is seriously ridiculous. Snag them for under $20.

  • Russell Brand: The latest on sexual assault allegations against the comedian

    YouTube suspended Brand's ability to earn revenue from his channel on Tuesday as the BBC removed some of the comedian's content from its streaming services.

  • The Morning After: Amazon's plans for yet another sales event

    The biggest news stories this morning: How social engineering takes advantage of your kindness, Microsoft’s Panos Panay leaves after nearly 20 years, MS Paint gets update.

  • Homebuilders face a tough balancing act on new construction amid high mortgage rates

    New residential construction fell 11.3% month over month in August to 1.283 million units.

  • Goldman lead director 'very supportive' of CEO David Solomon: Mayo

    Goldman lead director Adebayo Ogunlesi does not see CEO David Solomon 'in the same light as some of the negative press,' according to analyst Mike Mayo.

  • 2024 Ford Ranger plug-in hybrid unveiled for global markets

    Unveiled in Australia, the Ford Ranger PHEV gets about 27 miles of electric-only range and an on-board generation. It's not coming to the United States.

  • TRI is developing a new method to teach robots overnight

    The 80s, for instance, brought exciting breakthroughs in learning by demonstration, but a slew of research projects out of schools like CMU, MIT and UC Berkeley point to a future in which robots learn much like their human counterparts. Today at TechCrunch Disrupt's Hardware Stage, the Toyota Research Institute (TRI) is showcasing advancements in research that can teach a robot a new skill quite literally overnight. “It’s remarkable how fast it works," says TRI CEO and Chief Scientist Gill Pratt.

  • Cato Networks, valued at $3B, lands $238M ahead of its anticipated IPO

    Cato Networks, the Tel Aviv-based startup that packages software-defined networking, managed cybersecurity and global backbone services into a single offering, today announced that it raised $238 million in an equity investment that values the company at over $3 billion. LightSpeed Venture Partners led the round with participation from Adams Street Partners, Softbank Vision Fund 2, Sixty Degree Capital and Singtel Innov8, bringing Cato's total raised to $770 million. "Cato will use the new funds to scale its organization in three key areas," Shlomo Kramer, Cato's founder and CEO, told TechCrunch in an email interview.

  • HiddenLayer raises $50M for its AI-defending cybersecurity tools

    HiddenLayer, a security startup focused on protecting AI systems from adversarial attacks, today announced that it raised $50 million in a funding round co-led by M12 and Moore Strategic Ventures with participation from Booz Allen Hamilton, IBM, Capital One and TenEleven. Bringing the company's total raised to $56 million, the new funds will be put toward supporting HiddenLayer's go-to-market efforts, expanding its headcount from 50 employees to 90 by the end of the year and further investing in R&D, co-founder and CEO Chris Sestito told TechCrunch via email. "We're scaling quickly to meet market demand for our machine learning security platform which is coming from all industries across the globe."

  • Xbox chief Phil Spencer believed a Nintendo merger would have been his 'career moment'

    One of the leaked documents from the FTC v. Microsoft case was an email Spencer sent to the company's Chief Marketing Officers Chris Capossela and Takeshi Numoto in 2020.

  • Alcion, which provides backup and security services to enterprises, raises $21M

    As organizations shift their operations to the cloud, they're experiencing more security incidents -- the result of challenges around the transitions from on-premises to remote data and infrastructure management. According to a recent survey, 80% of companies experienced at least one cloud security issue in 2022, while 27% suffered a breach with a public cloud provider -- up 10% from 2021. Per Grand View Research, the enterprise data management market is set to grow 12.1% between 2022, when it was worth $89.34 billion, and 2030.

  • Darrow raises $35M for an AI that parses public documents for class action lawsuit potential

    Now, an AI-based startup that's tapping into those facts for its own business is announcing a round of funding. Darrow -- which has developed an AI-based data engine that ingests large amounts of publicly-available documents to search for class action litigation potential across areas like data privacy violations and environmental contamination -- has raised $35 million. The funding is coming in the wake of a strong run in the last couple of years: Darrow says that active cases that were started as a result of its data insights currently total around $10 billion in claims.

  • The best high-yield savings account rates for September 2023

    If you’re considering opening a high-yield savings account, here's how to find the best savings account interest rates.

  • Microsoft AI researchers mistakenly leaked 38TB of company data

    A Microsoft AI research team that uploaded training data on GitHub in an effort to offer other researchers open-source code and AI models for image recognition inadvertently exposed 38TB of personal data.

  • MigRun wants to simplify the process of immigrating to a new country

    Two year ago, after Vlad Shipilov, a Russian immigrant, moved to Portugal, his business visa was denied because his lawyer wasn't aware of certain requirements pertaining to visa applications originating from Russia. It ultimately took $16,000, joining immigration groups on Telegram and Facebook and the help of a Portugal-based friend to secure Shipilov his visa -- and residency. Shipilov quickly came to realize that his experience wasn't unique.

  • IFC leads $5M extension round in Ivorian SaaS e-commerce platform ANKA

    ANKA, an Ivorian SaaS e-commerce platform for African businesses, has raised $5 million. The pre-Series A extension round is a mix of equity and debt; last January, ANKA, formerly Afrikrea, raised $6.2 million. In a statement, ANKA said it will use the fresh investment to strengthen product development and expand services, particularly in its key markets: Nigeria, Kenya and the U.S.

  • Huge leak reveals Microsoft will launch an all-digital Xbox Series X and new gyro controller

    Microsoft is planning a mid-generation refresh of the Xbox Series X, according to a document accidentally revealed from the FTC v. Microsoft court battle.

  • Material wealth: Scrap metal trading marketplace Metaloop raises $17M

    European Union (EU) lawmakers this month announced plans to reduce waste and increase recycling across the bloc, with proposals to collect and process 45% of 16 identified "strategic" raw materials by 2030. At the same time, numerous startups have been raising sizable VC dollars for technologies that help people and industries reuse and recycle materials such as plastic; batteries; carbon fiber; carpet; and, indeed, metal. One such startup is Metaloop, a seven-year-old Austrian company that connects scrap metal sellers with buyers, which today announced it has raised €16 million ($17 million) in a Series A round of funding.