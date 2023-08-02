The Bank of England’s tricky balancing act

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey

The Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meets on Thursday to decide whether to raise interest rates for the 14th time in succession, the most rapid monetary squeeze of modern times. The cost of borrowing, for so long held close to zero, has surged to 5 per cent in 18 months and yet inflation remains high.

The question to be considered by MPC members is whether they have tightened enough and going further risks tipping the economy into a recession, or whether another turn of the ratchet is needed and by how much.

There are those who argue that the Bank should be mindful of lags in the system and wait to see the impact of previous rises before signalling another. Others would prefer to see a 0.25 per cent rise, if there is to be one at all, whereas hawks argue that a 0.5 per cent increase is justified by the stubbornness of inflation.

The MPC might be well advised to err on the side of caution since warning lights of an imminent recession are flashing red. The concern is that the Bank’s reputation has been so shredded by its failure to control inflation that it will overcompensate to underpin its own credibility.

Clearly, upholding the Bank’s bona fides as an effective custodian of monetary policy is important to the country’s financial stability. But the decision this week needs to be taken for the future well-being of the economy, not to atone for past mistakes.

So far, the Bank has been emboldened by predictions of a “soft landing” for the economy rather than a crash, but the truth is that no one really knows what is going to happen. There may be differences to past inflationary periods in that older people are benefiting most, with benefits and pensions protected from inflation while savings are attracting decent returns for a change. Spending among this group has been buoyant, while younger people, especially those borrowing to buy a home, are being disproportionately impacted.

Nonetheless, the cost of living squeeze, painful though it has been, has not seen the sharp rise in unemployment that would normally be associated with monetary tightening. Consumption remains relatively strong, and there are a million vacancies. Perversely, despite the surge in mortgage costs, June saw an improvement in approval figures.

This might encourage the MPC into believing that more needs to be done to drain the inflationary poison from the system, but it needs to make sure that it doesn’t kill the patient at the same time.

