Bank of England's Andy Haldane voices 4% inflation fear

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Andy Haldane
Andy Haldane

The Bank of England's departing chief economist has warned that the risk of high inflation is "rising fast" and could reach nearly 4% this year.

Andy Haldane was speaking less than a week after the Bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) dismissed the rise in inflation as "transitory".

Consumer price inflation hit a two-year high of 2.1% in the year to May, exceeding the Bank's 2% target.

The MPC said it expected inflation to go above 3% "for a temporary period".

Mr Haldane, seen by many observers as an outlier on inflation, has often been in a minority on the committee.

In a speech to the Institute of Government, Mr Haldane, who is leaving the Bank after 32 years, said "everyone would lose" from greater inflation.

"Overall, inflation expectations and monetary policy credibility feel more fragile at present than at any time since inflation-targeting was introduced in 1992," he added.

"By the end of this year, I expect UK inflation to be nearer 4% than 3%."

Mr Haldane said that if he was right, the Bank might need to react with bigger interest rate rises than currently foreseen.

He added: "Even if this scenario is a risk rather than a central view, it is a risk that is rising fast and which is best managed ex-ante rather than responded to ex-post.

"If this risk were to be realised, everyone would lose - central banks with missed mandates needing to execute an economic handbrake turn, businesses and households facing a higher cost of borrowing and living, and governments facing rising debt-servicing costs."

Last week, the MPC voted 9-0 to keep interest rates steady at the historic low of 0.1%.

Rates have been unchanged since March last year, when they were reduced to help contain the economic shock of Covid-19.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • JPMorgan: These 3 Stocks Could Spike at Least 70% From Current Levels

    Let’s step back and take a look at the big picture, while keeping stocks in focus. Both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq hit a series of record highs -- mainly due to increasing investor confidence that the current inflationary environment will be a transitory event rather than a sustained trend. Clearly, investors are not shy about stocks, even though the Commerce Department’s inflation indicator for May hit 3.4%, it’s fastest rate of increase since the 90s. Given this alarming disconnect, it has bec

  • What the 10-year Treasury rate’s dip below 1.5% may be saying about inflation

    The 10-year Treasury yield could be 'replaying a scenario that happened after the 2008 crisis,' says Kathy Jones, chief fixed income strategist at Schwab Center for Financial Research.

  • These 3 Stocks Will Plunge 50% or More -- If You Believe Wall Street's Bears

    Many institutional investors on Wall Street and elsewhere take the opportunity to take short positions against companies whose shares they anticipate falling precipitously from current levels. Wall Street analysts are usually reluctant to recommend against stocks, and they certainly don't have a perfect track record. Below, we'll look at three stocks that the most pessimistic analysts on Wall Street see plunging 50% or more in the near future, with the goal of providing some insight that could help you make your own decision.

  • $300 a Month in These 3 Stocks Could Make You a Millionaire

    If you want to be a millionaire, you're not alone. The $1 million milestone is the ultimate goal for many Americans as they seek the financial security and personal power that being a millionaire gives them. Investing in the stock market is a great way to reach your millionaire aspirations.

  • 1 Great Income Stock That Could Double Its Dividend

    As a general rule, stock price growth and dividend income tend to be hard to find in the same stock. High dividend stocks tend to be in mature businesses like public utilities, which grow more or less in line with the overall economy. Stocks that are in growth mode typically eschew dividends, preferring to use precious capital to grow the business.

  • Indian rupee posts biggest monthly fall in 15 months

    The Indian rupee posted its biggest monthly drop since the onset of the pandemic in the country in March last year, pressured by high global crude oil prices and concerns over the U.S. Federal Reserve hinting at unwinding its massive stimulus. Over the quarter, the unit lost 1.7%, its worst quarterly fall since January-March 2020 when it tumbled 5.8%. India imports over two-thirds of its oil requirements and rising oil prices could add to inflationary concerns and further complicate policy making for the central bank which has vowed to keeping monetary policy accommodative to support the pandemic-hit economy.

  • General Electric stock could potentially double: Goldman Sachs

    Goldman Sachs is feeling good about GE stock for several key reasons.

  • $3,600 stimulus payments start in 2 weeks, but there’s an important deadline today

    As of June 9th, more than 169 million payments have been distributed in the third round of stimulus payments from the federal government, representing a total value of around $395 billion. The status of the possible fourth round is still up in the air, but in just a few weeks, the initial advance Child Tax … The post $3,600 stimulus payments start in 2 weeks, but there’s an important deadline today appeared first on BGR.

  • These 3 Winners Look Ready for a Stock Split

    Stock splits play a strange role in investing. On their face, they have no effect whatsoever on a company's value -- they simply change the number of outstanding shares a company has. Witness the recent hype over NVIDIA's (NASDAQ: NVDA) decision to split its stock, and you'll get a sense of how much attention companies get when they make these moves.

  • 3 Top Stocks That Could Triple in Price Once Again

    These stocks have been solid performers over the years, and there is a great reason why they could get even better.

  • AT&T (T) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    AT&T (T) closed the most recent trading day at $28.78, moving -0.38% from the previous trading session.

  • Dump FAANG and Buy These 3 Cheaper Growth Stocks Instead

    Buying shares of top tech stocks Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Alphabet (Google) -- otherwise known as FAANG -- would have earned great returns in the past. If you are looking to make the most of your investment dollars, you should consider buying shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), and UPS (NYSE: UPS) instead of FAANG.

  • 4 Cloud Stocks to Buy Amid Accelerating Digital Transformation

    Here we choose four cloud-focused technology stocks that are well poised to grow on the accelerating digital transformation and changing consumer preferences amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Ordinary Dividends vs. Qualified Dividends

    Dividends paid to investors by corporations come in two kinds – ordinary and qualified – and the difference has a large effect on the taxes that will be owed. Ordinary dividends are taxed as ordinary income, meaning a investor must … Continue reading → The post Ordinary Dividends vs. Qualified Dividends appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • This Immigrant Came to the U.S. With $1,000. Now He's Worth $2.3 Million

    It isn't how much you start with that matters. What matters are the decisions you make with your money.

  • Jim Cramer says new investors need to follow these rules to make any money

    Investors should get careful with meme stocks like GameStop, the CNBC host says.

  • Buy These 3 Stocks Before They Pop Over 50%, Say Analysts

    The rising inflation rates is a key worry in the economic situation right now. With prices going up, dollars don’t go as far – it’s an interaction that threatens to derail consumer spending, the engine of the US economy. Investors got some clarity in June, however, after the latest FOMC meeting. The Fed had long kept an ‘inflation target’ of 2%; with inflation running more than double that, there was much speculation that the Fed would take an aggressive stance against it. Such a stance would ne

  • Intel Falls on Latest Server Chip Delay; Rival AMD Gains

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. fell after saying a new version of its Xeon server chip line will go into production in 2022, rather than by the end of this year as promised, the latest in a series of delays that have cost the company technology leadership of the chip industry.Rival Advanced Micro Devices Inc. rose after Intel said Tuesday that a chip design, code-named Sapphire Rapids, will begin production in the first quarter of 2022 with the “ramp” beginning the following quarter. The world’s lar

  • As Hertz Exits Bankruptcy, the Reddit Crowd Pockets a Big Score

    (Bloomberg) -- It was seen as one of the great markers of out-of-control, irrational froth during the pandemic -- legions of amateur day traders were frantically snapping up shares of Hertz Global Holdings Inc. after it filed for bankruptcy.As the stock swelled to $5.50 last June, it made no sense to the experts. Regulators stepped in, blocking the car rental company from selling any new shares to gullible investors.On Wednesday, Hertz will exit bankruptcy. And when it does, the stock may debut

  • A giant stock market selloff would be totally normal

    Reproduced from FactSet; Chart: Axios VisualsHistory says the stock market could be due for a big selloff.Why it matters: Historically, bull markets rarely happen in the form of a smooth line, up and to the right. And so, long-term investors shouldn’t be surprised to see a period of poor returns.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.By the numbers: The S&P 500 bottomed on March 23, 2020, which means we’re three months into year two of the bull market.Since 19