Bank Fears Hit Asia Stocks, Traders Weigh Fed Path: Markets Wrap
Richard Henderson
(Bloomberg) -- Asian shares fell, US and European equity futures moved higher and Treasuries dropped as fresh turmoil at Credit Suisse Group AG roiled markets.

Contracts for Euro Stoxx 50 climbed 2% after Credit Suisse said it would borrow as much as 50 billion francs ($54 billion) from a Swiss National Bank liquidity facility as it seeks to raise debt.

A global sell-off in bank stocks weighed on Japanese and Australian equity markets, where financial companies were among the worst performers on Thursday. Hong Kong equity futures also fell.

Contracts for the S&P 500 rose after the index fell 0.7% Wednesday. The gain in equity futures came after Switzerland’s central bank said Credit Suisse would receive a liquidity backstop if needed, easing market fears.

Selling in bank stocks dragged the KBW Bank Index, one of the broadest measures of the US banking system, to a 3.6% fall Wednesday. First Republic Bank shares fell more than a fifth after being cut to junk by two credit firms, dragging its decline over the past week to more than 70%.

Tech stocks offered a bright spot as traders began to forecast interest rates climbing less than previously anticipated. Nasdaq 100 futures advanced Thursday after the benchmark posted its third day of gains on Wednesday as Netflix Inc., Meta Platforms Inc., Microsoft Corp., and Amazon.com Inc. rallied.

Australian and New Zealand 10-year yields fell around 10 basis points Thursday. US Treasury yields rose after sharp declines Wednesday as traders rushed to safety. The two-year Treasury yield touched levels not seen since September, reflecting a shift in US interest rates expectations.

Traders were almost evenly split on whether the Federal Reserve will increase interest rates when it meets next week. Market pricing now suggests the Fed will soon pivot and will cut rates by as much as 1% by the end of the year.

“This episode is not the same as 2008. It is not a credit crisis, but an asset crisis,” said Nicholas Ferres, chief investment officer of Vantage Point Asset Management. “The challenge now that has been uncovered is the mark-to-market fantasy of venture capital, private equity and commercial real estate assets.”

The yen rallied to highest level relative to the dollar in more than a month and an index of the dollar steadied after a Wednesday rally.

Lisa Shalett, chief investment officer for Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, said the threat to the broader financial industry and economy was largely contained, in contrast to the 2008 financial crisis.

“Remember, in the great financial crisis, there was a lot of this that was about cross-counterparty credit risk,” she told Bloomberg Television. “This is less about immediate contagion.”

Key events this week:

  • Eurozone rate decision, Thursday

  • US housing starts, initial jobless claims, Thursday

  • Janet Yellen appears before the Senate Finance Committee, Thursday

  • US University of Michigan consumer sentiment, industrial production, Conference Board leading index, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

  • S&P 500 futures rose 0.4% as of 9:58 a.m. Tokyo time.

  • Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.6%

  • Japan’s Topix fell 1.4%

  • Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 1.5%

  • Hang Seng Index futures fell 1.9%

Currencies

  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

  • The euro rose 0.1% to $1.0591

  • The Japanese yen was little changed at 133.35 per dollar

  • The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.8888 per dollar

  • The Australian dollar rose 0.3% to $0.6639

Cryptocurrencies

  • Bitcoin fell 0.3% to $24,322.55

  • Ether fell 0.3% to $1,648.58

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced four basis points to 3.50%

  • Japan’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 0.29%

  • Australia’s 10-year yield declined nine basis points to 3.35%

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.4% to $68.59 a barrel

  • Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,914.62 an ounce

