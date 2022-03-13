Bank of France Flags Uncertainty as Growth Slows and Prices Rise

William Horobin
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Most Read from Bloomberg

France’s central bank said the war in Ukraine is already affecting the economy and creating high uncertainty that makes it tricky to forecast how much inflation will accelerate or the extent to which the recovery from the Covid pandemic will slow.

Instead of publishing its regular economic projections, the Bank of France took the unprecedented step of presenting two scenarios. Its “conventional” scenario is based on forecasts from Feb. 28, while a “downgraded” version accounts for the rise in oil, gas and wheat prices seen in early March.

Growth in 2022 will be about 0.5 percentage points lower due to the war in the first scenario, and 1 point lower in the second.

“It is a negative economic shock,” Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau said in an interview with Le Parisien newspaper. “It’s less growth, more inflation, but in proportions that are still uncertain.”

With so much doubt over the effects of the war in Ukraine, economic policy makers throughout Europe are struggling to calibrate their reaction. Last week, the European Central Bank published a baseline projection and two additional negative scenarios, and gave itself more flexibility on when it would raise interest rates. Governments, meanwhile, are only at the early stages of discussions on new funding to cushion their economies.

Villeroy said any more fiscal support should remain “targeted and temporary” and the French government should not repeat the “whatever-the-cost” approach it took to supporting the economy through the Covid pandemic.

“The shock is less strong this time, but it could have more consequences in the long term,” Villeroy said.

Bank of France Chief Economist Olivier Garnier said the economy -- which already reached pre-crisis levels last year -- is also cushioned in the short term as energy prices surged when output was still rebounding rather than at the end of a cycle when activity would have been more vulnerable.

“In the scenarios we are presenting it’s more a case of slowflation than stagflation as we still have a bit of growth,” Garnier said.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Fed to Start Rate Hikes With License to Turn Aggressive Later

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve will this week begin a multi-month campaign to conquer inflation that could see Chair Jerome Powell moving even more aggressively after Russia’s war on Ukraine fanned prices further.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Senior U.S., Chinese Officials to Meet MondayUkraine Update: Russia Strikes Military Center Closer to PolandRussian Official Warns Finland, Sweden Against Joining NATOMarcos Nears Bottom in Philippine Markets Poll Favoring RobredoItaly Seizes

  • Ukraine Update: Russia Strikes Military Center Closer to Poland

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Senior U.S., Chinese Officials to Meet MondayUkraine Update: Russia Strikes Military Center Closer to PolandRussian Official Warns Finland, Sweden Against Joining NATOMarcos Nears Bottom in Philippine Markets Poll Favoring RobredoItaly Seizes $580 Million Russian Superyacht Over SanctionsRussian missiles struck a military center in western Ukraine near Poland as bombing of major cities intensified and Moscow warned that convoys of military a

  • Russian Stock Market Trading Halt Extended to March 18

    (Bloomberg) -- The Moscow Exchange equity market will remain shut until at least March 18, extending a record shutdown meant to shield domestic investors from the impact of harsh sanctions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Senior U.S., Chinese Officials to Meet MondayUkraine Update: Russia Strikes Military Center Closer to PolandRussian Official Warns Finland, Sweden Against Joining NATOMarcos Nears Bottom in Philippine Markets Poll Favoring RobredoItaly S

  • Dow books fifth straight week of losses as Biden says allies trying to avoid World War III

    U.S. stocks close lower Friday, with all three major benchmarks booking another week of losses, after President Biden called to suspend normal trade relations with Russia as part of sanctions designed to economically isolate Moscow for its unprovoked attack in Ukraine.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on bearish-looking names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Meta Platforms Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • The truth about analysts' deteriorating expectations

    Over the past few weeks, some have noticed that analysts have been revising down their expectations for corporate earnings.

  • GOP senator says a war between NATO and Russia 'would end pretty quickly'

    GOP senator says a war between NATO and Russia 'would end pretty quickly'

  • Captured Russian pilot admits to bombing civilians, urges Russia to stop assault: 'We have already lost this war'

    "I realized that the target was not enemy military facilities, but residential buildings, peaceful people," the captured Russian pilot said.

  • Alabama joins Georgia, 20 other states in getting rid of concealed carry permits

    Alabama residents will no longer be required to hold a permit to conceal and carry a handgun in the state after Gov. Kay Ivey (R) on Thursday signed a bill effectuating the change into law.The bill, which was passed along party lines with major Republican support and Democrat opposition, takes effect in January of next year, according to a press release from the governor's office.Ivey said she was defending Second Amendment rights in her state."...

  • Trump Held a Contest for Small-Dollar Donors to Have Dinner With Him. No One Won

    The former president has used a variety of shady tactics to raise money, including holding dubious promotions to meet him

  • Trump calls on supporters to 'lay down their very lives' to defend US against Critical Race Theory

    Former President Donald Trump told rallygoers in South Carolina to "lay down their very lives" to defend the US against Critical Race Theory.

  • At least 14 private jets from Russia landed in Israel in the past 10 days amid the latest round of oligarch sanctions

    Multiple planes reportedly took off from St. Petersburg and landed at Ben Gurion Airport in recent days, according to reports.

  • Trevor Noah rips Biden over Saudi, UAE phone-snub report: ‘Would have never happened to Donald Trump’

    Has President Biden lost liberal comedian Trevor Noah, host of Comedy Central’s "The Daily Show"?

  • ‘Many’ Spy Agency Staffers Think Capitol Riot Was ‘Justified,’ Ex-NSA Veteran Says

    Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/GettyBy Jeff SteinAn internal U.S. intelligence messaging system became a “dumpster fire” of hate speech during the Trump administration, a veteran National Security Agency contractor says. And it’s “ongoing,” another Defense Department contractor tells SpyTalk.Dan Gilmore, who was in charge of overseeing internal chat rooms for the Intelink system for over a decade starting in 2011, says that by late 2020 the system was afire with incendiary hate-filled commentary, esp

  • Iran Hits U.S. Consulate Site in Erbil, Iraq With a Dozen Ballistic Missiles: AP

    Safin Hamed/AFP via GettyIran launched a dozen ballistic missiles at the Iraqi city of Erbil late Saturday night in the vicinity of an unoccupied American consulate under construction, according to the Associated Press.In a statement released after the attack, the State Department said, “We condemn this outrageous attack and display of violence,” and confirmed that no U.S. personnel or facilities had been damaged.Lawk Ghafuri, a spokesman for the Kurdistan Regional Government, confirmed that 12

  • German ex-chancellor Schroeder spoke to Putin for hours on Thurs night -newspaper

    Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder met Russian President Vladimir Putin for several hours on Thursday evening in a bid to end the war in Ukraine, Germany's Bild am Sonntag (BamS) reported, although it was unclear what was achieved. Citing a person with detailed insight into Schroeder's activities, the weekly newspaper said Schroeder had also had a long talk with one of Putin's closest advisers. The former chancellor, who is a personal friend of Putin and has links to Russian companies, had met a group of Ukrainians with links to the country's delegation for peace talks with Russia in Turkey on Monday evening, reported BamS.

  • Trump Gushes About His Fave 'Gay National Anthem' — 'Y.M.C.A.'

    In a wild podcast, he also said the U.S. military should have taken "leather and plastic hangers" out of Afghanistan.

  • Rep. Madison Cawthorn Faces Backlash from Both Sides for Calling Ukraine President Zelenskyy a 'Thug'

    A spokesperson for the North Carolina congressman later said, "He supports Ukraine and the Ukrainian President's efforts to defend their country against Russian aggression"

  • ‘They Kept Shooting’: American Journalist Killed by Russian Forces in Ukraine

    Mike CoppolaAmerican journalist and documentary filmmaker Brent Renaud has been killed in Irpin, Ukraine, according to the chief of police of Kyiv. Renaud, whose New York Times press pass and American passport were posted on social media, was a legendary filmmaker, covering some of the world’s worst human tragedies. The New York Times said in a statement that he was not on assignment for them and that their press pass with his name and photo was old. CBS News said Monday that it had confirmed Re

  • Chile's new leftist president marks political shift

    STORY: Chile swore in leftist president Gabriel Boric on Friday, marking the sharpest political shift the Andean country has seen in decades. In his first speech to the nation, he vowed to listen to all sides and warned of the challenges ahead. “It is this Chile that only in a handful years, you’ve had to live through earthquakes, catastrophes, crises, convulsions, and a global health crisis and human rights violations that will never be repeated in our country.” Boric, 36 years old and a former activist, took the presidential sash from outgoing billionaire President Sebastian Pinera, marking him the country’s youngest-ever elected leader. Boric addressed immigration, climate change and economic inclusion, a key aspect of his platform. “We also know that the economy continues to suffer and that the country needs to stand up, grow and fairly distribute the fruits of this growth. Because when there is no distribution of wealth, when wealth is concentrated only in a few, peace is very difficult. We need to redistribute the wealth.” Boric’s rise has sparked hope among progressives in Chile, but also stoked fear that decades of economic stability could come undone. He’s vowed to overhaul a market-led economic model to fight inequality, which sparked widespread protests in 2019. The copper-producing country is also in the midst of redrafting its dictatorship-era Constitution. During his speech, Boric said, "We need a constitution that unites us, a constitution that's different from the one imposed by blood, fire and fraud of the dictatorship." The young president faces a raft of challenges including an economic slowdown, high inflation and a split legislature that will test his deal-making abilities.