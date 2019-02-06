Bank of Greece A.E. (ATH:TELL): The Best Of Both Worlds

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

I’ve been keeping an eye on Bank of Greece A.E. (ATH:TELL) because I’m attracted to its fundamentals. Looking at the company as a whole, as a potential stock investment, I believe TELL has a lot to offer. Basically, it is a company that has been able to sustain great financial health, trading at an attractive share price. Below, I’ve touched on some key aspects you should know on a high level. If you’re interested in understanding beyond my broad commentary, take a look at the report on Bank of Greece A.E here.

Undervalued with excellent balance sheet

TELL is financially robust, with ample cash on hand and short-term investments to meet upcoming liabilities. This suggests prudent control over cash and cost by management, which is an important determinant of the company’s health. Investors should not worry about TELL’s debt levels because the company has none! This means it is running its business only on equity capital funding, which is typically normal for a small-cap company. Investors’ risk associated with debt is virtually non-existent and the company has plenty of headroom to grow debt in the future, should the need arise. TELL’s shares are now trading at a price below its true value based on its discounted cash flows, indicating a relatively pessimistic market sentiment. Investors have the opportunity to buy into the stock to reap capital gains, if TELL’s projected earnings trajectory does follow analyst consensus growth, which determines my intrinsic value of the company. Compared to the rest of the diversified financial industry, TELL is also trading below its peers, relative to earnings generated. This bolsters the proposition that TELL’s price is currently discounted.

Next Steps:

For Bank of Greece A.E, there are three pertinent factors you should further research:

