Bank to help customers catch impersonators during scam calls

Monzo will now tell customers when fraudsters are impersonating bank managers half-way through scam calls.

The digital bank has launched a new in-app feature that enables customers to verify whether callers claiming to be from the bank are telling the truth.

Impersonation scams are a type of fraud where criminals try to convince consumers that they are from a trusted organisation in order to manipulate the victims into making payments to them.

There were 45,367 cases of impersonation scams in 2022 costing a total of £177.6m, according to figures from UK Finance, with overall fraud now accounting for 40pc of all crime.

Richard Emery, at fraud consultancy 4Keys International, said the move was a step in the right direction to protect fraud victims, saying at present “when you phone the bank or the bank phones you, the major banks have no methodology for proving that they are your bank”.

Despite a sharp rise in fraud, just half of the people always check whether a request for money or personal information is legitimate, according to the banking trade body UK Finance. Younger people are especially at risk, with only 38pc of 18-34 year-olds always checking.

When customers get a call from someone purporting to be from Monzo they will now be able to log into the bank’s app, go to the privacy and settings section and check the ‘“Monzo status”.

If the status is not showing that they are on the phone to someone from the bank, then Monzo advises hanging up immediately and letting them know about the call.

Priyesh Patel, senior staff engineer at the online bank, said: “We’ve built this industry-first feature as an additional layer of comfort and security to help protect our customers from falling victim to fraud.

“Impersonation scams are an industry-wide problem and becoming increasingly sophisticated with tens of thousands of people each year convinced to transfer funds out of their accounts and into the hands of fraudsters.”

Mark Tierney, chief executive at not-for-profit Stop Scams UK, said: “If a consumer ever receives a phone call about any financial matter, it is essential that they check they are actually speaking to their bank and not with a criminal.”

