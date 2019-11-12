Would Bank Of Ireland Group plc (ISE:BIRG) Be Valuable To Income Investors?

Today we'll take a closer look at Bank Of Ireland Group plc (ISE:BIRG) from a dividend investor's perspective. Owning a strong business and reinvesting the dividends is widely seen as an attractive way of growing your wealth. Yet sometimes, investors buy a popular dividend stock because of its yield, and then lose money if the company's dividend doesn't live up to expectations.

Bank Of Ireland Group pays a 3.6% dividend yield, and has been paying dividends for the past two years. A 3.6% yield does look good. Could the short payment history hint at future dividend growth? Remember though, due to the recent spike in its share price, Bank Of Ireland Group's yield will look lower, even though the market may now be factoring in an improvement in its long-term prospects. There are a few simple ways to reduce the risks of buying Bank Of Ireland Group for its dividend, and we'll go through these below.

Explore this interactive chart for our latest analysis on Bank Of Ireland Group!

ISE:BIRG Historical Dividend Yield, November 12th 2019 More

Payout ratios

Companies (usually) pay dividends out of their earnings. If a company is paying more than it earns, the dividend might have to be cut. As a result, we should always investigate whether a company can afford its dividend, measured as a percentage of a company's net income after tax. In the last year, Bank Of Ireland Group paid out 37% of its profit as dividends. A medium payout ratio strikes a good balance between paying dividends, and keeping enough back to invest in the business. Besides, if reinvestment opportunities dry up, the company has room to increase the dividend.

Consider getting our latest analysis on Bank Of Ireland Group's financial position here.

Dividend Volatility

From the perspective of an income investor who wants to earn dividends for many years, there is not much point buying a stock if its dividend is regularly cut or is not reliable. The dividend has not fluctuated much, but with a relatively short payment history, we can't be sure this is sustainable across a full market cycle. During the past two-year period, the first annual payment was €0.12 in 2017, compared to €0.16 last year. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 18% a year over that time.

Bank Of Ireland Group has been growing its dividend quite rapidly, which is exciting. However, the short payment history makes us question whether this performance will persist across a full market cycle.

Dividend Growth Potential

While dividend payments have been relatively reliable, it would also be nice if earnings per share (EPS) were growing, as this is essential to maintaining the dividend's purchasing power over the long term. Bank Of Ireland Group's earnings per share have been essentially flat over the past five years. Flat earnings per share are acceptable for a time, but over the long term, the purchasing power of the company's dividends could be eroded by inflation. Bank Of Ireland Group is paying out less than half of its earnings, which we like. However, earnings per share are unfortunately not growing much. Might this suggest that the company should pay a higher dividend instead?

Conclusion

To summarise, shareholders should always check that Bank Of Ireland Group's dividends are affordable, that its dividend payments are relatively stable, and that it has decent prospects for growing its earnings and dividend. Firstly, we like that Bank Of Ireland Group has a low and conservative payout ratio. Unfortunately, there hasn't been any earnings growth, and the company's dividend history is shorter than the 10 years we ideally like to see before making a strong judgement. Bank Of Ireland Group might not be a bad business, but it doesn't show all of the characteristics we look for in a dividend stock.