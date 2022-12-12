Bank Islam Malaysia Berhad's (KLSE:BIMB) Dividend Will Be Reduced To MYR0.104

Bank Islam Malaysia Berhad's (KLSE:BIMB) dividend is being reduced by 4.8% to MYR0.104 per share on 30th of January, in comparison to last year's comparable payment of MYR0.109. However, the dividend yield of 4.2% still remains in a typical range for the industry.

Check out our latest analysis for Bank Islam Malaysia Berhad

Bank Islam Malaysia Berhad's Dividend Forecasted To Be Well Covered By Earnings

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable.

Currently, Bank Islam Malaysia Berhad does not yet have a history of paying dividends out, with this being its first year doing so. This one distribution unfortunately does not guarantee future ones, and Bank Islam Malaysia Berhad's last earnings report actually showed that the company distributed dividends totalling more than its earnings for the year. This is worrying for investors as it points to Bank Islam Malaysia Berhad's dividends being unsustainable in the long term.

The next 3 years are set to see EPS grow by 52.2%. Analysts estimate the future payout ratio will be 47% over the same time period, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Bank Islam Malaysia Berhad Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

It is tough to make a judgement on how stable a dividend is when the company hasn't been paying one for very long. This doesn't mean that the company can't pay a good dividend, but just that we want to wait until it can prove itself.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Unfortunately things aren't as good as they seem. In the last five years, Bank Islam Malaysia Berhad's earnings per share has shrunk at approximately 2.7% per annum. A modest decline in earnings isn't great, and it makes it quite unlikely that the dividend will grow in the future unless that trend can be reversed. However, the next year is actually looking up, with earnings set to rise. We would just wait until it becomes a pattern before getting too excited.

Story continues

In Summary

Overall, the dividend looks like it may have been a bit high, which explains why it has now been cut. The low payout ratio is a redeeming feature, but generally we are not too happy with the payments Bank Islam Malaysia Berhad has been making. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've identified 3 warning signs for Bank Islam Malaysia Berhad (1 is potentially serious!) that you should be aware of before investing. Is Bank Islam Malaysia Berhad not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here