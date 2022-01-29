Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Has Re-Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.07

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

The board of Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 18th of March, with investors receiving US$0.07 per share. The dividend yield is 1.8% based on this payment, which is a little bit low compared to the other companies in the industry.

View our latest analysis for Bank of the James Financial Group

Bank of the James Financial Group's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. However, prior to this announcement, Bank of the James Financial Group's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share could rise by 13.7% over the next year if the trend from the last few years continues. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 16%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

historic-dividend
historic-dividend

Bank of the James Financial Group Is Still Building Its Track Record

The dividend's track record has been pretty solid, but with only 8 years of history we want to see a few more years of history before making any solid conclusions. The dividend has gone from US$0.18 in 2014 to the most recent annual payment of US$0.28. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.5% a year over that time. Bank of the James Financial Group has a nice track record of dividend growth but we would wait until we see a longer track record before getting too confident.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. It's encouraging to see Bank of the James Financial Group has been growing its earnings per share at 14% a year over the past five years. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

Bank of the James Financial Group Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Bank of the James Financial Group that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

