Bank of Japan board reshuffle brings in less dovish member

FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a protective mask walks past the headquarters of Bank of Japan amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Tokyo
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Leika Kihara
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Haruhiko Kuroda
    Japanese banker

By Leika Kihara

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan has reshuffled its board and brought in a new member seen as more keen to end ultra-low interest rates than his dovish predecessor, potentially tilting the board away from Governor Haruhiko Kuroda's aggressive monetary easing policy.

Former private economist Hajime Takata, and another newcomer Naoki Tamura who joins from a commercial bank, will hold a joint inaugural news conference at 5 p.m. (0800 GMT) on Monday, following their official appointment by the government the day before.

They replace Goushi Kataoka, a former economist who was a vocal advocate of aggressive monetary easing, and former commercial banker Hitoshi Suzuki, whose five-year terms ended on July 23.

The reshuffle precedes a change in the BOJ leadership when Kuroda's second, five-year term ends in April next year. The terms of his two deputies will also expire in March.

Takata, a bond market expert, is considered by markets to be more open to dialing back Kuroda's prolonged and massive stimulus programme, which has been hailed for reviving growth but criticised for causing market distortions.

He once wrote in a research note that the BOJ could come under pressure to consider exiting its ultra-loose policy if the European Central Bank (ECB) follows in the footsteps of the U.S. Federal Reserve in withdrawing monetary stimulus.

That view contrasts with his predecessor Kataoka, who consistently proposed ramping up stimulus by strengthening the BOJ's commitment to ultra-low rates.

The ECB last week hiked rates for the first time in 11 years, joining a wave of central banks tightening monetary policy to combat surging inflation.

That left the BOJ among the few remaining central banks keeping its money tap wide open. Kuroda last week reiterated his resolve to keep interest rates ultra-low, after the BOJ's widely expected decision to maintain an extremely loose monetary policy.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Edmund Klamann)

Recommended Stories

  • China vows privacy, information protection in using digital yuan

    China will fully respect privacy and protect personal information in using the digital yuan, state media quoted a senior central bank official as saying on Sunday, as Beijing encourages greater adoption of e-CNY. Limited anonymity is a key feature of the digital yuan, Mu Changchun, director-general of the central bank's Digital Currency Research Institute said, noting it ensures reasonable anonymous transactions. The People's Bank of China is a front-runner in developing and issuing a central bank digital currency (CBDC), which in the case of the e-CNY will be a traceable replacement for notes and coins.

  • China Property Stocks, Bonds Rally on Reported Fund Help

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese property stocks and dollar bonds rallied Monday, as a reported move by Beijing to establish a fund to support developers fueled optimism about a turnaround for the struggling sector. Most Read from BloombergVW Billionaire Clan Plotted CEO Ouster as He Was on US TripSergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJFed to Inflict More Pain on Economy as It Readies Big Rate HikeWorld’s Key Workers Threaten to Hit Economy Where It Will HurtTesla’s Bitcoin Dump Lea

  • Giant Sea Cranes Ready for Heavy Lifting at Hinkley Nuclear Site

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergVW Billionaire Clan Plotted CEO Ouster as He Was on US TripSergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJFed to Inflict More Pain on Economy as It Readies Big Rate HikeWorld’s Key Workers Threaten to Hit Economy Where It Will HurtTesla’s Bitcoin Dump Leaves Accounting Mystery in Its WakeTwo miles off the coast of southwest England, a pair of cranes are getting ready to lift a 5,000-ton chunk of civil engineering from a barge and lower it ont

  • YD Capital I L.P. Receives Subscription, Enabling Yidu Tech to Build A Healthcare Intelligence Ecosystem

    HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 25 July 2022 - A USD fund——YD Capital I L.P. (the “Fund”) has received subscription from investors including well-known international sovereign wealth funds.

  • Officials share video of Russian attack aftermath

    Russian missiles hit Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odesa just hours after Moscow and Kyiv signed deals to allow grain exports to resume from there. (July 23)

  • Recent Memphis-area homebuyers share their experiences about the current housing market

    One Memphis-area homebuyer had to bid on more than a dozen homes before she got a yes. Another first-time homebuyer got a yes bid on her first try.

  • Gold Steady as Investors Prepare for Fed’s Next Jumbo Rate Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold steadied after posting the biggest weekly gain since May as investors weighed prospects for tighter US monetary policy and concerns over an economic slowdown.Most Read from BloombergVW Billionaire Clan Plotted CEO Ouster as He Was on US TripSergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJFed to Inflict More Pain on Economy as It Readies Big Rate HikeWorld’s Key Workers Threaten to Hit Economy Where It Will HurtTesla’s Bitcoin Dump Leaves Accounting Mystery in It

  • DeFi TVL plunged 67% in Q2

    The total value locked (TVL) in decentralized finance (DeFi) plunged 66.9% in the second quarter of this year amid market turmoil, according to data from DefiLlama. See related article: Sinking TRON takes DeFi TVL to US$63B, lowest since April 2021 Fast facts The DeFi space recorded US$220 billion in TVL at the beginning of the […]

  • Complete anonymity never a consideration for CBDC: PBoC official

    Authorities can inquire about and use users’ personal information in accordance with the law in the event of suspicious transactions, People’s Bank of China officials said in response to questions about the privacy of the digital yuan on Sunday. See related article: Central banks double down on CBDC issuance: BIS report Fast facts Digital yuan […]

  • Average U.S. gasoline price plunges 32 cents to $4.54 a gallon

    The average price at the pump is down 55 cents over the past six weeks, but it’s $1.32 higher than it was one year ago.

  • China Belt & Road spending dips in H1, with no investment in Russia - research

    China's finance and investment spending in Belt and Road countries fell slightly in the first half compared to a year earlier, with no new coal projects and investments in Russia, Egypt and Sri Lanka falling to zero, new research showed. Saudi Arabia was the biggest recipient of Chinese investments over the period, with about $5.5 billion, according to the Shanghai-based Green Finance and Development Center (GFDC) in research published on Sunday. Total financing and investment stood at $28.4 billion over the period, down from $29.6 billion a year earlier, bringing total cumulative Belt and Road spending to $932 billion since 2013, GFDC said.

  • Why is the dollar dominating? Because the U.S. is ‘the cleanest dirty shirt’

    The U.S. dollar has soared in 2022 amid the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes. But that's not all there is to the strength of the greenback.

  • Orange and MasMovil sign $19 billion merger deal in Spain

    Orange and MasMovil have signed a binding agreement to combine operations in Spain in a deal valuing the merged entity at close to $19 billion, the two telecoms firms said in a statement on Saturday. The tie-up is expected to test the European Commission's appetite for consolidation. Spain's mobile market is a four-way fight with Telefonica's Movistar brand holding a 28.24% share, Orange 22.91%, Vodafone 22.26% and MasMovil with 20.55%, data from market regulator CNMC showed in March.

  • Asian markets drift lower as traders eye big week

    Asian markets slipped Monday at the start of a key week for equities as the Federal Reserve prepares to lift interest rates again and some of the world's biggest companies report earnings.

  • Dow Jones Giant Amgen Leads 5 Stocks To Watch Near Buy Points

    Dow Jones giant Amgen headlines five stocks to watch setting near buy points or key support levels that may offer early entries.

  • Russia’s Natural-Gas Game Comes With Economic Risks

    High energy prices have swollen Russia’s coffers for now, but any loss of European gas revenues in the years to come will be hard to replace.

  • How Do You Mine Litecoin (LTC)?

    Litecoin is a fork of Bitcoin that uses a different protocol. Learn how to mine LTC and decide whether it is profitable based on the costs and competition.

  • The average U.S. gasoline price has fallen yet again. ‘Further drops at the pump are likely,’ an industry analyst says

    The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline plunged 32 cents over the past two weeks to $4.54 per gallon.

  • A new bull market in stocks won't get the green light until these 3 things happen, Bank of America says

    "Don't think Wall St unwinds financial excesses of past 13 years with a 6-month garden variety bear market," Bank of America said.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Astounding Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    These remarkable growth stocks are begging to be bought following a peak decline of 34% in the Nasdaq.