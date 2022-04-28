Bank of Japan hikes inflation forecast on soaring energy prices

The Bank of Japan's decision to leave its ultra-loose monetary policy unchanged comes with the yen at two-decade lows (AFP/Kazuhiro NOGI) (Kazuhiro NOGI)
·2 min read

Japan's central bank hiked its full-year inflation forecast on Thursday but cautioned that it sees rising prices, driven by a surge in commodity costs cause by the Ukraine war, as a volatile and temporary trend.

Despite climbing prices and a slump in the yen to a 20-year low against the dollar, the Bank of Japan left its ultra-loose monetary policy unchanged.

The bank revised upwards its inflation projection for the 2022-23 financial year to 1.9 percent -- sharply up from its previous 1.1 percent forecast.

The figure, which excludes fresh food, is just below the bank's longstanding two-percent target but the BoJ saw the rises as unsustainable and is calling for continued effort to achieve a sustainable cycle of dynamic economic growth.

Consumer prices are "likely to increase temporarily to around two percent -- due to the impact of a significant rise in energy prices -- in fiscal 2022", it said Thursday.

"However, the rate of increase is expected to decelerate, because the positive contribution of the rise in energy prices to the CPI (consumer price index) is likely to wane."

In March, core consumer prices rose 0.8 percent -- the fastest increase in more than two years -- as oil prices soared.

Excluding energy, however, prices were down 0.7 percent, reflecting what the bank says is the need for continued effort to achieve a sustainable cycle of dynamic economic growth that stimulates demand.

On Thursday, the bank's policymakers left their inflation forecast for 2023-24 unchanged at 1.1 percent.

The BoJ said it now expects the economy to grow 2.9 percent in the current fiscal year, against its previous forecast of 3.8 percent. But it also predicted 1.9 percent expansion in 2023-24, from its previous projection of 1.1 percent.

The changes were down to factors including "a resurgence of Covid-19, the rise in commodity prices and a slowdown in overseas economies", the bank said.

The two-day BoJ meeting that ended Thursday comes with the yen at its weakest level against the dollar since 2002 because of the widening gap between Japan's loose monetary policy and the US Federal Reserve's increasingly hawkish tilt.

The bank has suggested that the benefits of a weaker yen, particularly for major Japanese exporters, outweigh the disadvantages, but this messaging has become more difficult to sustain in the face of growing concern.

A weaker yen is particularly problematic for resource-poor Japan, which relies on energy imports, and in recent weeks politicians have expressed concern about the speed of the currency's slump.

But no intervention appears on the horizon, though Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's government this week unveiled a new economic package including cash handouts for low-income families and an expansion of fuel subsidies to cushion the impact of rising prices.

etb-sah-hih/kaf/dan

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Putin threatens "lightning-fast strikes" on those who want to intervene in the war

    DENYS KARLOVSKY - WEDNESDAY, 27 APRIL 2022, 16:50 Russian President Vladimir Putin has responded to western "threats" with a threat of his own, stating that the Russian army is prepared to deliver lightning-fast strikes with strategic weapons.

  • 'Big Short' investor Michael Burry applauds Elon Musk's Twitter purchase — and sees shades of the Great Crash of 1929 in the recent stock-market tumble

    Burry cheered the Tesla CEO's deal to take Twitter private, and highlighted the remarkable optimism on Wall Street during the stock-market crash of 1929.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Shopping: 3 Growth Stocks She Just Bought

    Here's why ARK Invest's lead stock picker thinks these beaten-down growth shares can bounce back.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Keeps Dropping

    Semiconductor stock Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) suffered its second down day in a row on Wednesday, falling 3.5% through 10:30 a.m. ET. You can blame investment bank Evercore ISI for that. In a note covered by Marketwatch Wednesday morning, Evercore ISI analyst C.J. Muse blasted the entire semiconductor sector as "almost uninvestable today" -- and warned that this situation could persist into the second half of 2022.

  • Trump's Latest Boast Gets Brutal Fact-Check From His Own Niece

    Mary Trump rips her "severely damaged" uncle.

  • Putin’s Stooges: He May Nuke Us All but We Are Ready to Die

    GettyRussian President Vladimir Putin ominously warned on Wednesday that if any other country intervenes in Ukraine, Russia will respond with “instruments… nobody else can boast of, and we will use them if we have to.”In recent days, Russian state media has been hyping up the same rhetoric, bombarding audiences with jarring declarations that World War III is imminent. Every major channel is promoting the idea of an inevitable, never-before-seen escalation over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which

  • China Running Out of Ways to Stem Self-Made Market Meltdown

    (Bloomberg) -- China looks increasingly left to its own devices in a bid to rescue its economy and markets from the Covid crisis as the rest of the world withdraws stimulus to battle surging inflation.Most Read from BloombergRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnUkraine Latest: Russia Says It Cut Gas Flows to Poland, BulgariaElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 BillionTech Stocks Fall Postmarket on D

  • If I Could Buy Only 1 Stock in 2022, This Would Be It

    This year has been volatile for the stock market so far. Many investors are pulling their money out of growth stocks and placing it in safe stocks and dividend stocks. Consider that even many of the growth stocks that are losing high percentages of their value are still way above where they started before the crash in March 2020.

  • Boeing CEO laments deal with Trump for Air Force One planes

    Boeing’s CEO is lamenting the deal that his company cut with former President Donald Trump to produce new Air Force One jets. David Calhoun said “it was a public negotiation” and “we took some risks” in accepting a fixed-price contract that made Boeing responsible if it cost more than expected to convert two Boeing 747 jumbo jets into presidential planes. “Air Force One I’m just going to call a very unique moment, a very unique negotiation, a very unique set of risks that Boeing probably should not have taken,” Calhoun said Wednesday, “but we are where we are, and we’re going to deliver great airplanes.”

  • Gaetz lashes out at McCarthy, Scalise after leaked comments

    Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) slammed House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) on Tuesday after The New York Times published a report that featured recorded comments from the two congressmen airing concerns about the Florida Republican’s remarks following the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. Gaetz in a…

  • 2 Growth Stocks Down 62% to 81% That Are Screaming Buys

    The Nasdaq Composite index is 20% off its all-time high, but even that much damage is not entirely reflective of the pain many investors in the tech space have felt. Despite remaining strong financially and operationally, dozens of technology companies are down more than 40% from their all-time highs. Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) and Unity Software (NYSE: U) are both in this group, falling 81% and 62%, respectively, from their all-time highs even though the companies are seeing impressive adoption rates and financial improvements.

  • Mom and Pop Investors Took a Billion-Dollar Bath Trading Options During the Pandemic

    (Bloomberg) -- Of all the risky things amateur investors did while locked at home in the pandemic, dabbling in stock options was one that veteran investors were convinced would end badly.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetUkraine Latest: Russia Says It Cut Gas Flows to Poland, BulgariaAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With

  • More NYC Apartment Renters Are Moving Out Instead of Paying Higher Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- More New York apartment renters are declining to renew leases as they’re being presented with post-pandemic rate increases, landlord Equity Residential said.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetHwang’s Spectacular Collapse Culminates in Criminal ChargesDeal

  • Office of the President on explosions in 3 Russian regions: "Divine intervention"

    Iryna Balachuk - Wednesday, 27 April 2022, 11:49 Mykhailo Podoliak, Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, called the explosions in the Belgorod, Voronezh, and Kursk Regions of the Russian Federation part of an "entirely natural process" and "divine intervention into the sinners' affairs.

  • The Trump administration approved a $700 million pandemic loan earmarked for national security to a trucking company despite DOD objections, new report says

    Senior Trump officials, "potentially including the president," helped get the loan approved, the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis said.

  • 3 Sell-Off Stocks That Could Help Set You Up for Life

    Sometimes life hands you lemons, which can be great long-term investment opportunities -- if you can just look past today's sour taste.

  • Here's why the Fed's inflation fighting is doomed, per one veteran trader

    Whether the Fed hikes 50 or 75 basis points next week, Powell and company are unlikely to achieve the proverbial (and rare) soft landing, says one veteran trader.

  • First major Wall Street bank to forecast a recession now sees downside risk to its own pessimistic view

    Deutsche Bank researchers now see downside risks to their own outlook, given the likelihood of persistently high inflation and continued upside surprises.

  • ‘This decision is heartless’: Two Republican governors turned down federal rental aid, angering affordable-housing advocates. So what’s going on?

    Though rent prices are soaring nationwide, pandemic rental assistance hasn't been without controversy.

  • 1 Monster Metaverse Growth Stock Down 76% to Buy Right Now

    The rise of the metaverse has the potential to be one of the most influential technology trends of the next decade. Video games already boast levels of engagement that trounce those of nearly every other entertainment medium, and applying some of the basic precepts of interactive virtual worlds to platforms for online socialization and business could present revolutionary growth opportunities. While the metaverse has huge potential over the long term, the market has recently lost its appetite for stocks that trade at forward-looking, growth-dependent valuations.