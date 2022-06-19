Bank of Japan Should Stick to Easing Policy, PM Kishida Says

(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said the Bank of Japan’s policy of monetary easing should remain on track for now, considering the negative impact a change would have on smaller companies.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Monetary policy “should be judged comprehensively by taking into account the trends of the economy as a whole,” Kishida said Sunday on a Fuji Television network program. A policy change could increase interest-rate burdens for small and mid-sized bushinesses, which need to be taken into consideration, he added.

While the current easing policy accelerates a weakening yen, which has increased costs for items such as food and energy, Kishida said the government should take measures to stem rising prices.

See also: Kuroda Deepens BOJ’s Outlier Status, Keeping Pressure on Yen

The central bank on Friday pushed back against speculation of policy tightening by maintaining its yield curve control program. The yen weakened following the decision, adding to concerns about higher import costs for the nation.

Kishida also pushed back against a call from some opposition parties to acquire a nuclear-powered submarine, saying it’s likely not warranted given the high costs of the boats. Japan is already rolling out new submarines, such as its diesel-electric Taigei-class. It is looking to establish a fleet of 22 submarines, the Defense Ministry said in a security white paper.

Separately, the approval rating for Kishida’s cabinet fell 5 percentage points to 48% in a poll published by the Mainichi newspaper, which showed respondents were worried about rising prices.

(Updates with details on nuclear submarine.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.