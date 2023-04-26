‘Bank jugging’ crimes on the rise in Central Florida, police say

If you plan to stop by your local bank today, police want to remind you to be aware of your surroundings.

Ocoee police said a crime trend known as “bank jugging” is on the rise in Central Florida.

The department recently issued a community alert on social media.

Police said the crime involves people who sit in bank parking lots and case customers who may have just withdrawn cash from inside the building, at an ATM, or even a drive-thru lane.

The suspect will then follow someone they believe is carrying cash and look for an opportunity to break into their car or even rob them outright.

Ocoee Police Department said there are some things customers should be on the lookout for when doing in-person banking.

They advised watching for cars backed into parking spaces in which drivers have clear views of a bank entrance.

Police also said watch out for vehicles with darkly-tinted windows and drivers changing parking spots for no apparent reason.

Here are some additional tips to protect yourself, according to Ocoee police:

Always be aware of your surroundings

Conceal money before leaving the bank

Never carry bank bags, envelopes or coin boxes openly and easily seen

Be watchful for anyone following you as you leave the bank; if you suspect you are being followed, call police

Do not leave or try to hide bank bags or bank envelopes in your car

Make your banking activities your last stop when running errands

