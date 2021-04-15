Bank of Korea Sees Higher Growth, Inflation While Holding Rates

(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Korea stood pat on its record-low interest rate as it seeks to sustain a faster-than-first-expected recovery amid rising coronavirus cases.

The South Korean bank kept its seven-day repurchase rate at 0.5% on Thursday, a decision predicted by all 20 analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. In a post-decision statement, the BOK said it will maintain its accommodative policy stance.

The central bank said the economy will likely expand more than the 3% it projected in February, led by exports and investment, but added that uncertainties remain high. Inflation will fluctuate around 2% for some time before declining slightly, the statement showed.

Rising virus cases suggest Korea is on the verge of a fresh wave of infections, with the government warning of tighter curbs should cases continue to increase. While the economy’s outlook is still relatively bright, a worsening outbreak and a shortage of vaccines are raising concerns that the recovery may not spread more broadly across the economy.

Concern over the uptick in cases is adding to the view among economists that the central bank will keep rates low for some time to come.

“The virus outbreaks are the reason the BOK lowered its rate in the first place and that means it won’t tighten until they are resolved,” said Cho Yong-gu, a fixed-income strategist at Shinyoung Securities. “The prospects are unclear as South Korea is behind on vaccinations and herd immunity may not be achieved by November.”

The won weakened 0.2% to 1,118.40 against the dollar as of 10:40 a.m. in Seoul, while the 10-year government bond yield rose two basis points to 2.01%.

Yields appear to be rising because the BOK mentioned 2% as the level that inflation will reach, contrary to market expectations that consumer prices will rise no more than the upper 1% range for the year, said Kim Sanghoon, a fixed-income strategist at KB Securities.

The central bank’s tone has generally turned more positive, though it seems more cautious over accumulating household debt, he added.

Rising Cases

Korea has seen some signs of the export-led recovery reaching domestic sectors, with employment rising and consumers turning optimistic for the first time since the start of the pandemic. But the latest rise in coronavirus cases close to 700 on Thursday is threatening to derail a nascent revival of consumption and employment, and entrench a K-shaped recovery.

Financial stability is also increasingly on the minds of the BOK board, suggesting any further easing to aid the recovery is unlikely. The fast increase in household debt has led to soaring home prices that exacerbate economic disparities and raise the risk of a bubble. After liquidity pumped into markets helped buoy traditional financial assets, volatility is rising in cryptocurrency markets as well.

With most economists expecting the hold decision to be unanimous, it may surprise markets if there are any dissenting votes, whether for a cut or a hike. Lee will announce any dissenters at the press briefing at 11:20 a.m. in Seoul.

Most economists see no change in the key rate this year. Views split in the second half of 2022, when the consensus shifts to a rate hike.

(Updates with central bank statement)

