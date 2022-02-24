Bank of Korea Keeps Rates on Hold, Pushes Up Inflation View

(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Korea left interest rates untouched Thursday while pushing up its inflation forecast for the year as it put policy normalization on hold until after a new leadership takes over.

The South Korean central bank kept its seven-day repurchase rate at 1.25% in the last decision overseen by Governor Lee Ju-yeol. All 17 economists surveyed by Bloomberg had expected the bank to stand pat.

The BOK now sees inflation hitting 3.1% this year, sharply up from its earlier 2% view. The central bank has raised borrowing costs three times since August to contain stronger-than-expected inflation and financial imbalances in the economy.

The ramped-up inflation view could add to speculation that the BOK will tighten again as early as April, though an upward revision had been expected.

“The revised inflation forecast closes the gap with the market view since the November estimate was too low,” said Lim Dong-min, a Kyobo Securities researcher. “So this doesn’t necessarily mean the speed of tightening is going to get quicker.”

By April the country will have elected a new president and Governor Lee’s replacement will likely have emerged. President Moon Jae-in has the right to select the next governor but may wait until his own successor is chosen so the two can discuss the appointment.

Tackling inflation will be the first challenge facing the next governor. Consumer prices have been growing at a pace above 3% since October, well in excess of the BOK’s 2% target.

The higher inflation forecast will it make it easier for the next chief to push the rate higher at an early stage.

The BOK has been among the first central banks in the developed world to bounce back from record-low rates as the economy started to emerge from the grip of the pandemic last year.

With the Federal Reserve now expected to raise rates multiple times this year and the European Central Bank turning more hawkish, the pace of global policy tightening looks set to accelerate.

“The BOK is likely to watch how the Fed deals with its own stubborn inflationary pressures,” Kyobo’s Lim said.

Given the implications for capital flows and the exchange rate, faster rate hikes overseas could also speed up the pace of increases in Korea. The won has weakened by almost 7% against the dollar in the last 12 months, making it one of the worst performers in Asia despite the rate hikes.

The rising cost of imports is also hurting the bottom line in trade. Korea is likely to post a trade deficit for a third straight month and its currency is taking a hit from the worsening balance. The won’s depreciation in recent months has weighed on consumer prices at home.

Government spending to support the economic recovery has given the central bank scope to pull away from its emergency stimulus settings. Even with the omicron variant raging in recent months, consumer sentiment has remained resilient with exports holding up, enabling the BOK to bring its key policy rate back to its pre-pandemic level of 1.25%.

The BOK kept its economic growth forecast of 3% for this year in the latest indication that it remains confident the recovery will hold up.

Parliament on Monday approved another 16.9 trillion won ($14.2 billion) in additional spending via the government’s seventh extra budget since the pandemic began. Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have already agreed that even more stimulus might be needed.

