Bank of Korea Opts for Smaller Rate Hike, Sees Faster Inflation

(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Korea raised its key interest rate by a quarter-percentage point on Thursday, returning to its usual pace of tightening as it balances the need to tackle stronger-than-expected inflation with concerns over economic growth.

The central bank increased its seven-day repurchase rate by 25 basis points to 2.5%, in line with the expectations of all economists surveyed by Bloomberg except one who forecast a half-point hike.

The BOK also raised its inflation forecast for the current year to 5.2% from its earlier 4.5% view, for its highest projection since 1998. The bank nudged down its growth forecast for the year.

Governor Rhee Chang-yong had already signaled his preference for a more gradual pace of tightening, given the impact of higher borrowing costs on record household debt and the gloomier prospects for the global economy.

“The economic situation at home is increasingly presenting headwinds for rate hikes with anxiety growing over consumption and exports,” said Park Hee-chan, an economist at Mirae Asset Daewoo.

The BOK, one of the first rate-hikers in Asia-Pacific since the start of the pandemic recovery, carried out its first-ever 50 basis point increase last month to rein in the fastest price growth in more than two decades.

The bank’s return to a smaller increase contrasts with the Reserve Bank of New Zealand, another early mover in the region that recently raised rates by a half-percentage point for the fourth straight meeting.

The decision comes before Rhee sets off for a meeting of global central bankers at Jackson Hole this week, where attention will focus on whether Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will stick to a hard line on tackling inflation or signal a more flexible approach as the US economy slows and inflationary pressure shows signs of moderating.

The easing of global energy and food prices since last month has provided Rhee with more scope for tightening at a slower place. Policy makers now see inflation peaking around October.

Following the latest increase, the BOK may now adopt a wait-and-see approach with the policy rate around a neutral level, Citibank economist Kim Jin-wook said before the decision.

That view could be reversed if the Korean won continues to tumble. The currency has been among Asia’s worst performers this year and fell to a 13-year low this week, triggering a verbal intervention by the authorities.

The won strengthened a whisker against the dollar after the decision and the yield on 10-year government debt ticked up.

