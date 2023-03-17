Bank lifelines ease global financial crisis fears

Pedestrians pass a branch of First Republic Bank in Boston
1
Pete Schroeder and Scott Murdoch
·4 min read

By Pete Schroeder and Scott Murdoch

(Reuters) - Multi-billion dollar lifelines for troubled U.S. and European banks shored up investor confidence on Friday and bolstered sentiment in battered stocks, although concerns now centre on whether a global financial crisis has been fully averted.

Large U.S. banks injected $30 billion in deposits into First Republic Bank on Thursday, swooping in to rescue the lender caught up in a widening crisis triggered by the collapse of two other mid-size U.S. lenders over the past week.

The package came less than a day after Swiss bank Credit Suisse clinched an emergency central bank loan of up to $54 billion to shore up its liquidity, which went some way to calming panic about a global banking crisis.

On Friday, Asian stocks were mostly higher in morning trade, tracking Wall Street's relief rally. First Republic Bank's stock closed up 10% on news of the rescue but its shares fell 18% in after-market trading, after the bank said it would suspend its dividend. The stock is down more than 70% since March 6.

"I don't think we are in the crux of a global financial crisis, balance sheets are much better than they were in 2008, banks are better regulated," said Karen Jorritsma, head of Australian equities, RBC Capital Market. "But people are concerned that the contagion risk is real, and that rattles confidence."

The European Central Bank pressed forward with a 50-basis-point rate hike on Thursday despite the financial markets turmoil, arguing that euro zone banks were resilient and that if anything, the move to higher rates should bolster their margins.

Focus now swings to the Federal Reserve's policy decision next week and whether it will stick with its aggressive interest rate hikes as it seeks to get inflation under control.

In Asia, authorities in Singapore and Australia said they were monitoring financial markets but were confident local banks were well capitalised and able to withstand major shocks.

Banking stocks globally have been battered since Silicon Valley Bank collapsed last week due to bond-related losses that piled up when interest rates surged last year, raising questions about what else might be lurking in the wider banking system.

Within days, the market turmoil had ensnared Credit Suisse, forcing it to borrow from Switzerland's central bank.

By Thursday, the spotlight whipsawed back to the United States as big banks led an effort to shore up support for First Republic, a regional lender whose shares had tumbled 70% in the last nine trading sessions.

(Graphic: First Republic Bank's stock market collapse- https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/lgpdkjkggvo/Pasted%20image%201678991547543.png)

Some of the biggest U.S. banking names including JPMorgan Chase & Co, Citigroup Inc, Bank of America Corp, Wells Fargo & Co, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley were involved in the rescue, according to a statement from the banks.

The deal was put together by top power brokers including U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, who together discussed the package on Tuesday, according to a source familiar with the situation.

EMERGENCY LIQUIDITY

Credit Suisse became the first major global bank to take up an emergency lifeline since the 2008 financial crisis as fears of contagion swept the banking sector and raised doubts over whether central banks will be able to sustain aggressive rate hikes to rein in inflation.

Rapidly rising rates have made it harder for some businesses to pay back or service loans, increasing the chances of losses for lenders already worried about a recession.

Policymakers have tried to emphasise that the current turmoil is different to the global financial crisis 15 years ago as banks are better capitalised and funds more easily available.

But data on Thursday also showed banks in the United States sought record amounts of emergency liquidity from the central bank in recent days, driving up the size of the Fed's balance sheet after months of contraction.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Yellen said the country's banking system remains sound thanks to "decisive and forceful" actions following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.

Credit Suisse shares closed 19% higher on Thursday, recovering some of their 25% fall on Wednesday. Since March 8, European banks have lost around $165 billion in market value, Refinitiv data shows.

(Graphic: Credit Suisse goes off piste- https://www.reuters.com/graphics/CREDITSUISSEGP-STOCKS/akveqegdgvr/chart.png)

(Reporting by Pete Schroeder and Chris Prentice in Washington, Nupur Anand in New York, Tom Westbrook and Rae Wee in Singapore, Scott Murdoch in Sydney, Noel Randewich in Oakland, California; Writing by Deepa Babington and Sam Holmes; Editing by Sonali Paul)

Recommended Stories

  • Credit Suisse Default Swaps Drop After Central Bank’s Liquidity Pledge

    (Bloomberg) -- The cost of insuring the bonds of Credit Suisse Group AG against default dropped, though they remained in distressed territory, after the lender said it would tap Switzerland’s central bank for fresh liquidity. Most Read from BloombergFirst Republic Set to Get $30 Billion of Deposits in RescueFirst Republic Bank Is Exploring Options Including a SaleIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000The 10 Top US Cities Where a $100,000 Salary Goes the FurthestNew Fed Bank Backs

  • Marketmind: This is what a relief rally looks like

    Market sentiment can be pretty gloomy in a financial crisis. Up to 11 U.S. banks, including giants JP Morgan Chase, Morgan Stanley and Citigroup, will deposit up to $30 billion into stricken First Republic Bank, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. The package is backed by U.S. regulators, and media reports said JP Morgan boss Jamie Dimon met with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Thursday to discuss it.

  • Eleven Banks Deposit $30 Billion in First Republic Bank

    Eleven banks have deposited $30 billion in First Republic Bank, according to a joint statement from the heads of the Treasury, Federal Reserve, Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

  • Credit Suisse Default Swaps Widen, Bonds Sink as Optimism Fades

    (Bloomberg) -- The crisis enveloping Credit Suisse Group AG showed few signs of easing Thursday as its bonds fell deeper into distress and the cost to insure the debt against default continued to climb. Early gains prompted by the lender saying it would tap Switzerland’s central bank for fresh funds were erased.Most Read from BloombergFirst Republic Set to Get $30 Billion of Deposits in RescueIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000First Republic Bank Is Exploring Options Including

  • Wet winter eases California drought, giving way to spring flood risks

    The mixed blessing of California's exceptionally wet winter is likely to play out this spring with somewhat heightened flood risks in a state left largely drought free for the first time in three years, U.S. government forecasters reported on Thursday. The higher odds of minor to moderate flooding across most of California from rain and runoff of melting mountain snow this spring is roughly in line with forecasts for much of the U.S., according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). "Climate change is driving both wet and dry extremes," NOAA Administrator Rick Spinrad said in a statement.

  • Fed likely to raise rates by 25 bps, with eyes on banks -PIMCO's CIO

    The U.S. Federal Reserve will likely raise rates by 25 basis points at its next rate-setting meeting next week, although further signs of financial sector instability could lead to a "hawkish" pause, said Daniel Ivascyn, chief investment officer at Pacific Investment Management Co (PIMCO). Expectations on how aggressive the Fed will be in its inflation-fighting campaign have changed dramatically in recent days after troubles at U.S. regional banks and at Credit Suisse stoked contagion fears among investors. But as the European Central Bank hiked rates by 50 basis points on Thursday, the U.S. central bank was expected to press on with a quarter-point interest-rate hike despite the banking sector turmoil.

  • Oil steadies as investors take stock of banking crisis

    Oil prices were little changed on Friday after a meeting between Saudi Arabia and Russia calmed markets, but crude benchmarks were still headed for a second weekly fall after a banking crisis sparked a sell-off in global financial markets this week. Brent crude futures edged up 2 cents to $74.72 a barrel by 0133 GMT, having snapped three days of losses to settle 1.4% higher on Thursday. Oil and other global assets were undercut this week as the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank sent the U.S. and Swiss governments scrambling to shore up liquidity at banks.

  • Russian fighter jet collides with US Air Force drone over Black Sea

    A Russian jet collided with U.S. drone over the Black Sea causing it to crash.

  • Veteran Bank Analyst Bove: 'Crisis is Over'

    The biggest U.S. banks have contributed $30 billion of deposits as a rescue package for beleaguered First Republic Bank . "That's the end of the crisis," veteran bank analyst Dick Bove, chief financial strategist at Odeon Capital Group, told TheStreet.com. JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Citigroup and Wells Fargo will kick in $5 billion of uninsured deposits each, while Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley will deposit $2.5 billion each.

  • Billionaire David Rubenstein Loaded Up on These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks — Here’s Why They Could Bounce Back

    Will Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse influence the policy makers to take a more forgiving stance regarding its interest rate hiking endeavors? Word on the Street is that it is a possibility, but David Rubenstein is not so sure – the billionaire investor thinks the Fed will find the middle ground in its continued efforts to rein in inflation. “I suspect 25 basis points is the split-the-baby decision that’s most likely,” Rubenstein said ahead of the Federal Reserve’s meeting next week. Whether Rube

  • How Credit Suisse just unleashed a nightmare decision for the Fed and the ECB

    Credit Suisse added more gas on the banking fire, exacerbating an already tough decision for central banks.

  • Cathie Wood Plows Millions Into Her Newest Investment

    While Ark Invest owner Cathie Wood is beloved by some and reviled by others, one thing is for sure -- whatever she does in the world of finance gets plenty of attention. Another sector Wood has been bullish on is crypto -- despite major collapses in 2022 that sent many investors running for the hills in a panic. Nine investors put in a total of $7,281,630, raised by The ARK Crypto Revolutions U.S. Fund LLC. The additional eight million was raised by the ARK Crypto Revolutions Cayman Fund LLC. Both funds are private and open to a limited number of investors.

  • 81% of Carl Icahn's Portfolio Is Invested in These 2 Stocks

    Carl Icahn is one of the most successful investors on Wall Street, and he takes a value-investing approach similar to Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett. This differs from Buffett, who buys undervalued stocks with the intention of holding them indefinitely. Investors can catch a glimpse of what Carl Icahn's investing in based on his most recent Form 13F filing.

  • 3 Highly Ranked Stocks with Dividend Yields Over 7%

    The rising earnings estimate revisions are a great sign that these companies are benefiting from a strong business environment which should lead to more upside in their stocks along with the passive income.

  • 10 Stocks ChatGPT Says Will Make Me Rich in 10 Years

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 stocks recommended by ChatGPT. To skip our detailed analysis of ChatGPT and developments in artificial intelligence, you can go directly to see the 5 Stocks ChatGPT Says Will Make Me Rich in 10 Years. One of the biggest developments in artificial intelligence (AI) seen […]

  • 3 Elite Dividend Stocks Down 30%+ to Buy Right Now for Decades of Passive Income

    Stock market sell-offs can be great opportunities to pad your passive income. Shares of leading real estate investment trusts (REITs) Crown Castle (NYSE: CCI), Digital Realty Trust (NYSE: DLR), and Prologis (NYSE: PLD) are all down more than 30% from their peaks over the past year.

  • Credit Suisse Erupts Into Full-Blown Crisis as Rivals Back Away

    (Bloomberg) -- The long-brewing troubles at Credit Suisse Group AG exploded into a full-blown crisis Wednesday as its stock and bonds cratered and some of the world’s biggest banks raced to shield their finances from the potential fallout.Most Read from BloombergFirst Republic Bank Is Exploring Options Including a SaleCredit Suisse Reels After Top Shareholder Rules Out Raising StakeRyan Reynolds-Backed Mint Is Bought by T-Mobile for $1.35 BillionIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36

  • Buy These 2 EV Charging Stocks, Needham Says, Forecasting Over 50% Upside

    While electric vehicles (EVs) are currently a small part of the world’s auto fleets, their numbers are growing. EVs are benefitting from a mix of tailwinds, including improved technologies, social approval, and political will, combining to give a strong impetus to the EV industry. The rapid expansion of EVs has opened up wide fields of opportunity for investors. While the car makers tend to soak up the headlines (think Elon Musk’s Tesla), there are also companies working on charging stations, ba

  • 5 Cheap Energy Stocks to Buy Now

    Forget the oil producers. Look for deals in services and refining.

  • Failure of Silicon Valley Bank has Idaho Sen. Mike Crapo’s name written all over it | Opinion

    The push to deregulate massive banks didn’t help one community bank in Idaho. But the bank failures it triggered are hitting home.