Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) shareholders have endured a 22% loss from investing in the stock three years ago

In order to justify the effort of selecting individual stocks, it's worth striving to beat the returns from a market index fund. But the risk of stock picking is that you will likely buy under-performing companies. Unfortunately, that's been the case for longer term Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) shareholders, since the share price is down 28% in the last three years, falling well short of the market return of around 23%.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Although the share price is down over three years, Bank of Marin Bancorp actually managed to grow EPS by 2.3% per year in that time. This is quite a puzzle, and suggests there might be something temporarily buoying the share price. Or else the company was over-hyped in the past, and so its growth has disappointed.

After considering the numbers, we'd posit that the the market had higher expectations of EPS growth, three years back. Looking to other metrics might better explain the share price change.

We note that, in three years, revenue has actually grown at a 9.2% annual rate, so that doesn't seem to be a reason to sell shares. It's probably worth investigating Bank of Marin Bancorp further; while we may be missing something on this analysis, there might also be an opportunity.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. You can see what analysts are predicting for Bank of Marin Bancorp in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for Bank of Marin Bancorp the TSR over the last 3 years was -22%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Although it hurts that Bank of Marin Bancorp returned a loss of 11% in the last twelve months, the broader market was actually worse, returning a loss of 23%. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 1.5%, each year, over five years. In the best case scenario the last year is just a temporary blip on the journey to a brighter future. If you would like to research Bank of Marin Bancorp in more detail then you might want to take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in the company.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

