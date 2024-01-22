Bank mistakenly deposited $100,000 into NJ cop's account. He spent $36,000 of it: police.

When $100,000 was inadvertently deposited into an Atlantic City police officer's checking account, he spent nearly $36,000 of it, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

LaQuay Dubose, 37, was charged last week with third-degree theft.

In March 2023, the bank corrected the $100,000 error six days after the deposit and closed DuBose's account. During that time, he had spent $35,903, the prosecutor's office said.

The police department suspended him, according to the Press of Atlantic City.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Atlantic City police officer charged with thieft