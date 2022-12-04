Bank of Montreal Full Year 2022 Earnings: Beats Expectations

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Full Year 2022 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: CA$33.4b (up 23% from FY 2021).

Net income: CA$13.3b (up 77% from FY 2021).

Profit margin: 40% (up from 28% in FY 2021). The increase in margin was driven by higher revenue.

EPS: CA$20.04 (up from CA$11.60 in FY 2021).

BMO Banking Performance Indicators

Net interest margin (NIM): 1.62% (up from 1.59% in FY 2021).

Cost-to-income ratio: 55.8% (down from 56.5% in FY 2021).

Non-performing loans: 0.36% (down from 0.47% in FY 2021).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Bank of Montreal Revenues and Earnings Beat Expectations

Revenue exceeded analyst estimates by 20%. Earnings per share (EPS) also surpassed analyst estimates by 31%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to stay flat during the next 3 years compared to a 5.6% growth forecast for the Banks industry in Canada.

Performance of the Canadian Banks industry.

The company's shares are up 1.7% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 2 warning signs for Bank of Montreal (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you need to be mindful of.

