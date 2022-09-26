Bank will 'not hesitate' to hike interest rates after pound's fall

Breaking News image

The Bank of England has said it will "not hesitate" to hike interest rates to curb inflation after the pound fell to a record low against the US dollar.

The Bank decided not to hold an emergency meeting to set new rates but said it would change them "by as much as needed" when it meets in November.

It came as the Treasury said it will set out plans to cut debt in November.

Sterling fell close to an all-time low earlier after Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng said he planned further tax cuts.

The pound, which had recovered ground during the day, fell again following the unexpected statements from the Treasury and the Bank.

The government said its growth plan on 23 November will have full growth and borrowing forecasts from independent forecaster the Office for Budget Responsibility.

It also pledged to set out further details on the government's fiscal rules, including how it will try to decrease debt.

Some economists had predicted the Bank of England was going to call an emergency meeting in the coming days to raise rates and help stem the fall in the pound as well as calm high inflation.

It followed a steep drop in the value of the pound against the US dollar as global markets reacted to the government's mini-budget last week.

A weak pound makes it more expensive to buy imported goods and risks pushing up inflation. Imports of commodities priced in dollars, including oil and gas, are also more costly.

The Bank of England said it was "monitoring developments in financial markets very closely", but said it would "make a full assessment at its next scheduled meeting of the impact on demand and inflation from the government's announcements, and the fall in sterling".