Bank of America CEO on Fed easing: Why 'higher for longer' makes sense

DAVOS, Switzerland — Bank of America (BAC) CEO Brian Moynihan is pushing back on the view held by some investors that the Federal Reserve will slash interest rates in 2023 to jumpstart a potential recessionary U.S. economy.

"They may leave [rates] higher for longer just to make sure they squeeze out that services-side inflation," Moynihan told Yahoo Finance at the World Economic Forum (WEF) on Tuesday.

Moynihan pointed out that his research team is expecting a "mild" recession this year. Economic growth will reaccelerate in 2024 and be sustained into 2025, Moynihan added.

Whether the U.S. slips into a recession this year — perhaps triggering the Federal Reserve to respond with a dose of market-friendly rate cuts — is one of the most hotly debated topics at the WEF.

A PwC global CEO survey, which polled 4,410 CEOs in 105 countries and territories in October and November 2022, found that 73% of CEOs believed global economic growth would decline over the next twelve months.

Nearly 40% of CEOs surveyed said their organizations wouldn't be economically viable in 10 years if they do not transform.

Meanwhile, a survey of WEF chief economists found that two-thirds expect a worldwide recession in 2023. About 18% believe the recession is "extremely likely."

Brian Moynihan, CEO of Bank of America, talks with reporters at Associated Press headquarters in New York, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

While BofA is in the recession camp, Moynihan noted that consumers continue to spend at a brisk pace to kick off 2023.

"They're spending nicely," Moynihan added. "The money in their accounts continues to be solid."

Brian Sozzi is an editor-at-large and anchor at Yahoo Finance. Follow Sozzi on Twitter @BrianSozzi and on LinkedIn.

