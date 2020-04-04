Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Looks Interesting, And It's About To Pay A Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. This means that investors who purchase shares on or after the 9th of April will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 20th of April.

Bank OZK's next dividend payment will be US$0.27 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$1.04 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Bank OZK has a trailing yield of 6.9% on the current share price of $15.55. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Bank OZK's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Bank OZK paid out a comfortable 28% of its profit last year.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. For this reason, we're glad to see Bank OZK's earnings per share have risen 17% per annum over the last five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the last ten years, Bank OZK has lifted its dividend by approximately 24% a year on average. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

Final Takeaway

Is Bank OZK an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? When companies are growing rapidly and retaining a majority of the profits within the business, it's usually a sign that reinvesting earnings creates more value than paying dividends to shareholders. Perhaps even more importantly - this can sometimes signal management is focused on the long term future of the business. Overall, Bank OZK looks like a promising dividend stock in this analysis, and we think it would be worth investigating further.

So while Bank OZK looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Bank OZK (including 1 which is concerning).

