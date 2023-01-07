Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 24th of January to $0.34. This takes the annual payment to 3.2% of the current stock price, which is about average for the industry.

Bank OZK's Payment Expected To Have Solid Earnings Coverage

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important.

Bank OZK has established itself as a dividend paying company with over 10 years history of distributing earnings to shareholders. Taking data from its last earnings report, calculating for the company's payout ratio shows 28%, which means that Bank OZK would be able to pay its last dividend without pressure on the balance sheet.

Over the next 3 years, EPS is forecast to expand by 28.6%. The future payout ratio could be 28% over that time period, according to analyst estimates, which is a good look for the future of the dividend.

Bank OZK Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was $0.24, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $1.28. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 18% over that duration. We can see that payments have shown some very nice upward momentum without faltering, which provides some reassurance that future payments will also be reliable.

We Could See Bank OZK's Dividend Growing

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. We are encouraged to see that Bank OZK has grown earnings per share at 9.2% per year over the past five years. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

We Really Like Bank OZK's Dividend

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Earnings growth generally bodes well for the future value of company dividend payments. See if the 8 Bank OZK analysts we track are forecasting continued growth with our free report on analyst estimates for the company. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

