The bank paying savers nothing at all

Savers with cash languishing in old accounts could be earning no interest at all, even as the Bank Rate hits highs not seen since the 2000s.

Saving deals have surged upwards this year, but anyone who has failed to move their money could still be earning nothing on their cash.

An old account from FirstSave bank, which is now closed to new customers, pays 0pc on customers’ cash, according to analysis of savings accounts from Moneyfacts, a data firm.

Meanwhile, the average easy access account pays a rate of 2.53pc to savers, Moneyfacts found. The highest-paying deal comes from Shawbrook Bank, which offers a rate of 4.35pc.

While saving rates have shot up this year, big banks have come under fire for not increasing their deals in line with the Bank Rate, which now stands at 5pc, its highest level since 2008. At the time, banks offered 3.85pc in the average savings account, Moneyfacts said.

Senior politicians have accused the big four banks of “blatant profiteering” on savings accounts, with Dame Angela Eagle, a Labour MP and member of the Treasury Committee, suggesting banks were “squeezing higher profits from their loyal savings customers”. The banks have denied the allegations.

However, experts have warned older customers are vulnerable to a “loyalty penalty”, as banks typically offer their best rates to new customers opening online-only accounts.

Harriet Baldwin, a Conservative MP and chairman of the Treasury Committee, has said the loyalty penalty could be especially prominent among elderly and vulnerable people, who still rely on high street bank branches.

Savers must also grapple with real-term losses on their cash, as inflation remains at a historic high of 8.7pc. A saver with £10,000 in an average account would earn £253 in interest in a year, but lose £568 of its spending power overall to rising costs.

Despite this, a number of banks are still paying savers less than 1pc interest on their money.

Santander offers one of the lowest-paying deals on the market in its Everyday Saver account. If you saved £10,000 into this account, you would earn just £85 over one year, compared with £453 in the best-paying account from Shawbrook.

Last week British banks said they accepted they must “do more” to help savers, after the City watchdog hauled in their bosses to explain why returns were so low.

The FCA said that those in the room “recognised that they needed to do more to help their consumers access the best rates”.

UK Finance, a trade body which represents the financial services sector, said it always encouraged customers to shop around for the type of account that best suits them.

FirstSave did not respond to a request for comment.

