Bank of Queensland Limited (ASX:BOQ): What’s The Analyst Consensus Outlook?

The most recent earnings announcement Bank of Queensland Limited’s (ASX:BOQ) released in August 2018 confirmed that the company endured a minor headwind with earnings deteriorating from AU$352m to AU$336m, a change of -4.5%. Today I want to provide a brief commentary on how market analysts predict Bank of Queensland’s earnings growth trajectory over the next few years and whether the future looks brighter. I will be looking at earnings excluding extraordinary items to exclude one-off activities to get a better understanding of the underlying drivers of earnings.

Analysts’ outlook for this coming year seems rather subdued, with earnings expanding by a single digit 9.4%. The growth outlook in the following year seems much more optimistic with rates arriving at double digit 11% compared to today’s earnings, and finally hitting AU$378m by 2022.

Although it’s helpful to understand the growth rate year by year relative to today’s value, it may be more insightful to determine the rate at which the business is moving on average every year. The benefit of this approach is that we can get a bigger picture of the direction of Bank of Queensland’s earnings trajectory over the long run, irrespective of near term fluctuations, which may be more relevant for long term investors. To calculate this rate, I put a line of best fit through analyst consensus of forecasted earnings. The slope of this line is the rate of earnings growth, which in this case is 4.0%. This means that, we can presume Bank of Queensland will grow its earnings by 4.0% every year for the next couple of years.

For Bank of Queensland, there are three important factors you should further examine:

