LANSING — Police said suspects were caught following a bank robbery Friday afternoon in the area of Frandor Shopping Center.

Responding officers spotted a vehicle they believed was involved in the robbery at a bank on Clippert Street and tried to stop the driver, who sped off, sparking a chase, Lansing police spokeswoman Jordan Gulkis said.

The pursuit ended in the 2800 block of Cooley Street, where "individuals" were taken into custody, she said. It was not clear how many people were in custody.

Lansing police and the FBI were investigating, Gulkis said.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Bank robbbery near Frandor leads to pursuit, apparent arrests