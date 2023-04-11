Bank robbed in Pittsburgh’s Shadyside neighborhood

Pittsburgh Police are investigating a bank robbery that happened in Shadyside on Monday.

The PNC Bank on Centre Avenue was reportedly robbed at around 4:20 p.m.

A man demanded money and threatened the teller, saying he had a weapon inside a plastic bag, police say. The man received cash but it is unknown how much was taken at this time.

No one was injured.

Police said FBI members were also called to the scene.

Authorities are reviewing all of the available surveillance videos and say no arrests have been made at this time.

