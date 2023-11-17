Bank robbed in Westmoreland County; state police looking for armed suspect

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after a Westmoreland County bank was robbed by a man with a gun Friday.

According to state police, the robbery happened at 11:25 a.m. at the First National Bank Stonehouse Office in Hempfield Township.

State police said a black male suspect presented a threatening note and displayed a handgun in his waistband.

The suspect fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to state police.

The suspect is described as wearing a face and head covering, a dark-colored hooded shirt or jacket, blue jeans and white sneakers. He also had on a dark-colored backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police in Greensburg at 724-832-3288.

