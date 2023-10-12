Would-be bank robber asks for keys to vault

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man who tried to rob a Cordova bank Tuesday afternoon left without any loot.

Police have released pictures of the would-be robber when he entered First South Credit Union on Germantown Parkway just before 3:00 p.m.

Police said the suspect implied he had a weapon and threatened to harm employees if they did not give him the keys to the vault.

The bank employees told the suspect they did not have the vault keys, and the suspect eventually left the bank without any money.

The suspect wore sunglasses, a black mask, a fluorescent yellow safety shirt, black gloves and an orange skull cap. He also carried a black backpack.

He is facing a charge of attempted bank robbery.

If you have any information that can help investigators, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

