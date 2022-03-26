Bank robber flashes gun, hands teller a slip that says ‘$50,000,’ Clayton County police say

Clayton County police are looking for a man they said robbed a bank early Saturday morning.

Police said the suspect robbed a Chase Bank on U.S. Highway 138 in Stockbridge. The man handed a teller a note saying that he was robbing the bank and lifted his shirt to show a gun tucked in his waistband, police said. He then handed the teller a withdrawal slip with “$50,000″ written on it.

The teller handed the suspect cash from her drawer, and the suspect demanded she also hand back the notes he had given her, police said.

The suspect left the building without incident. Police said they do not know where he went from there as the bank does not have exterior cameras.

The amount of money the man stole is not known.

Police said the suspect is a black man around 5′8″ or 5′9.″

The FBI is helping with the investigation.

