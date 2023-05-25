Bank robber from IL warned teller about silent alarm. He didn’t mention security cameras

A bank robber warned the teller not to activate the silent alarm, but he didn’t say anything about security cameras.

Milton Randol, 35, of Alton, pleaded guilty to bank robbery in U.S. Court for the Eastern District of Missouri on Thursday.

According to court records, Randol entered the Great Southern Bank in Ferguson on Dec. 13, 2019 and handed a note to the teller.

“Give me all the money,” it said. “Don’t pull the silent alarm or I will shoot.”

He then handed the teller a bag and ordered her to fill it with money. When the teller reached for the silent alarm, Randol again ordered her to move her hand away from it.

“The teller handed the bank’s cash to Randol,” the court-filed plea agreement stated. “He looked through the cash, looking for dye packs and GPS trackers. He then demanded the teller open her bottom drawer.

“She did and continued to hand him money.”

When Randol could no longer fit the bills into the bag, he began stuffing his pockets, the document states.

At no point did Randol display a firearm, according to court documents. In all, he fled with $1,239.25.

But a security camera captured Randol’s picture, which was circulated in St. Louis-area media.

“Multiple familiar members, friends, and associates of Randol identified him as the bank robber,” court records said.

Randol fled to Texas where he lived for a year before returning to St. Louis, where he was arrested in January.

Randol could face up to 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine or both at his Aug. 29 sentencing.