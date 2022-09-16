Bank robber, possibly with a hatchet, on the run in York County, sheriff’s office says

The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office said it’s looking for a man reportedly wielding a hatchet in connection with a bank robbery in York County Friday morning.

A witness described the suspect to the sheriff’s office as a tall white male with white hair and a muscular build, wearing blue medical gloves, blue jeans and a gray or white long-sleeve shirt, along with a black facemask, sunglasses and a straw hat. He was seen carrying a hatchet, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post that deputies are looking for the suspect in connection with the robbery of Old Point National Bank on Kiln Creek Parkway just off of Victory Boulevard.

No injuries were reported at the bank, sheriff’s office spokesperson Shelley Ward said. Ward said it’s unclear whether the man was threatening anyone in the bank with the hatchet, saying only that he was carrying a hatchet with him.

The suspect left the bank on foot and police do not know his location, Ward said.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the sheriff’s office’s crime line at 757-890-4999 or call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Gavin Stone, gavin.stone@virginiamedia.com