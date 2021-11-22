Bank robber shoots, wounds 1 in Warner Robins credit union heist, cops say

One person was shot and wounded Monday morning when a masked gunman held up a credit union on North Houston Road in Warner Robins, police said.

The stickup happened at about 9:20 a.m., minutes after a T-shirt-clad man matching the robber’s description burst into a house less than a mile away off Elberta Road and stole a car.

The stolen car, a silver 2018 Nissan Altima, was believed to have been used as the bandit’s getaway car after he drove to the Robins Financial Credit Union branch at 853 N. Houston Road, just north of Elberta Road.

Warner Robins police, in a statement about the robberies that was posted on social media about an hour after the incidents, said the person who was shot was in critical condition at a Macon hospital.

The statement said the gunman, described as a light-skinned Black man wearing a ski mask and a white T-shirt and khaki pants, went to the bank and demanded money and “fired his weapon,” wounding a person there.

The suspect then drove away in the Nissan.

No other information was immediately available. Come back later for more on this developing story.