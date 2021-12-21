Bank robber steals cash in St. Petersburg after passing note, making threat

ST. PETERSBURG — A man walked into a bank Monday afternoon, made threats about a weapon and made off with money, St. Petersburg police said.

The robbery occurred at 3:50 p.m. at Regions Bank, 3399 66th St. N. The robber passed a note to a teller demanding money and implied he had a weapon but did not show it, police said.

The man left on foot with an unknown amount of cash.

Officers described him as 6 feet tall with brown hair and scratches on his face.

Anyone with information was asked to call police at (727) 893-7780 or text tips to TIP411.