Bank robber sticks up Wells Fargo with note, police say

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. - Flowery Branch police are on the lookout for a man they say made a quiet demand for money at the bank.

Officials say the suspect approached a bank teller with a note at the Wells Fargo located at 4706 Hog Mountain Road on Saturday at 10:59 a.m.

The bank teller handed over an undisclosed amount of money, according to police, and the suspect was seen leaving in a dark-colored sedan.

If you recognize this person or have any additional information on this case, Crime Stoppers of Great Atlanta is offering a reward for up to $2,000.

Tipsters should contact the Flowery Branch Police Department at 770-967-6336 during office hours, or 770-536-8812 after hours. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (5477).