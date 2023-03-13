Bank robbery investigation leads to arrest of Rocklin man, Roseville police say

A Rocklin man was arrested last week on suspicion of robbing a bank, the Roseville Police Department said.

On March 6 at 9:45 a.m., Roseville officers were dispatched to a bank in the 2000 block of Douglas Boulevard for reports of a bank robbery.

“A suspect had passed a note to a bank teller, demanding money,” police said in a social media post.

After receiving an undisclosed amount of money, the suspect fled the scene. Officers later identified the man’s vehicle and traced it to an apartment in Rocklin.

Law enforcement obtained a search warrant for the Rocklin apartment where they arrested James William Bybee, 57.

Police say they allegedly found cash and clothing in the apartment.

He was booked into the South Placer Jail on suspicion of the robbery. He is ineligible for bail and will appear before a Placer Superior Court judge Thursday.