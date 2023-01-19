Bank robbery note passed in East Windsor

Jan. 19—EAST WINDSOR — Police say they are actively looking for a person who may have stolen money Tuesday afternoon from a Webster Bank.

Interim Deputy Chief Matthew Carl said that police responded to an incident at the Webster Bank branch at 2 North Road where a teller received a note from a person demanding money.

Carl said it is unclear if any money was stolen. No injuries were reported, and no arrests were made, he said.

Carl said a vehicle with a misused license plate was spotted leaving the scene, but little information was available. Police are investigating and hope to obtain surveillance camera footage.

