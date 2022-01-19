UPDATE: Bank robbery reported at Sierra Central Credit Union in east Redding

A Redding Police Department SUV is parked in front of Sierra Central Credit Union on Bechelli Lane. Police are investigating a robbery at the bank on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022.

Police are investigating a reported bank robbery at the Sierra Central Credit Union on Bechelli Lane in Redding.

According to police scanner reports, a note was handed to a teller and the alleged robber did not have a weapon.

The alleged robbery was reported just before 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The suspect is described as a white man, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, wearing a red hat, navy blue sweater, ripped blue jeans, white tennis shoes with black shoelaces and a blue medical mask, according to scanner reports.

He was last seen walking toward to the AM/PM gas station on the corner of Bechelli and Hartnell Avenue.

There are also reports that the man was seen heading toward the neighborhood around Parsons Junior High School east of the credit union.

A California Highway Patrol helicopter also is in the area assisting in the search for the alleged bank robber.

