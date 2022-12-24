Bank robbery suspect accused of second theft while awaiting trial

Dec. 24—A man who was arrested two months ago and accused of robbing the Bank of America on St. Michael's Drive is now also being charged with robbing the nearby Nusenda Credit Union while free awaiting trial.

Santa Fe police responded to a reported bank robbery at the credit union at 1:45 p.m. Thursday and were told the suspect was armed with a large knife and had fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

Based on the description, police thought the suspect to be Amadeo Lailes, 29. Police found him at his residence a short time later, where he had both the weapon and the money that had been stolen.

Lailes is being charged with one count of armed robbery and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Santa Fe police and the FBI are still investigating the incident.

Lailes had previously been arrested Oct. 21, charged with robbing the nearby Bank of America branch. Interim release conditions were set a few days later, according to online court records, and he was released on personal recognizance. A bench warrant for his arrest was issued a few weeks ago after he failed to show up at a court hearing.